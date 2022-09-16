Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'704 -0.4%  SPI 13'677 -0.5%  Dow 30'962 -0.6%  DAX 12'765 -1.5%  Euro 0.9584 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'505 -1.0%  Gold 1'665 0.1%  Bitcoin 19'101 0.9%  Dollar 0.9620 0.1%  Öl 92.0 1.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
Beter Bed Aktie [Valor: 2547483 / ISIN: NL0000339703]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.09.2022 14:00:00

Beter Bed Holding’s CEO John Kruijssen calls on industry to join movement and raise public awareness about importance of quality of sleep

Beter Bed
3.39 CHF -0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EBIA members collectively sign Sleep Manifesto to raise public sleep awareness

The quality of sleep is under pressure: while adults need an average of seven to eight hours of sleep for optimum health and well-being, more than 1 out of 3 people get less than six hours of sleep every night. This can have major consequences, for example fatigue is the main cause of driver errors in 20% of road accidents. Moreover, insufficient sleep leads to chronic health problems, such as diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and strokes. In order to address these major issues and to raise awareness about the importance of a good quality of sleep, Beter Bed Holding’s CEO, John Kruijssen, made an appeal to the industry to co-sign the Sleep Manifesto at the 23rd EBIA General Assembly in Copenhagen.

EBIA - the European Bedding Industries’ Association - represents the interests of European mattress producers and suppliers. Mattress producers, innerspring companies, textile industries, as well as PU foam and latex suppliers and representatives of the chemical industry from all over Europe were present at the EBIA General Assembly. John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, appealed to the community to sign the Sleep Manifesto, referring to results of scientific research on sleep that has increased knowledge about sleep dramatically in the past years. "What if we could address prevention and improve the quality of sleep and therefore lower overall healthcare costs and increase productivity? The quality of sleep has a significant impact on productivity. In the Netherlands alone, productivity loss is estimated to equate to 1.5% to 3% of GDP per year, which is equivalent somewhere between 13 and 26 billion euro,” stated Kruijssen. "There are a lot of other major issues that we, as the European industry, need to address in order for consumers to sleep better, and therefore, live healthier, or I should say, sleep better, live better.”

Wake-up call
With the aim of helping consumers to get a better night's rest, Beter Bed launched the Sleep Manifesto earlier this month, with the aim to raise sleep awareness and improve sleep. Sleep deprivation can affect our body, brain and life expectancy. Matthew Walker, an internationally renowned sleep scientist and author of 'Why We Sleep' and TEDx speaker with more than 16 million views, recognised this problem and supported the Manifesto with his first signature. "If 50 to 60% of the entire population were to get more sleep, it would save millions of euros in healthcare spending,” said Walker while signing the Manifesto.

At the EBIA, Kruijssen called on the industry to follow in Walker’s footsteps in order to put the importance of better sleep on the agenda. The aim is to encourage better sleep behaviour and provide more information to address this social problem. "Because of the lack of awareness of the benefits of healthy sleep, multisectoral public health campaigns are needed to educate the public about the importance of sleep and the consequences of insufficient sleep,” Kruijssen stated. "Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve”.

Beter Bed believes and promises that everyone can sleep better and does everything to fulfil this promise to increase public awareness of the importance of sleep, through its own platforms, but also through ambassadors and its network of specialists and scientists. Beter Bed has developed a set of innovative solutions, such as Beter Slapen ID, a measuring system that allows it to offer customers objective data-driven sleep advice. All with the aim of providing our employees and consumers with information on how to sleep better.

About Beter Bed Holding
Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl

Please click on the link under attachments for the PDF version of the press release. 

Press photos can be downloaded here.


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu Beter Bed Holding NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

10:01 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
09:37 Marktüberblick: Gold rutscht auf 2-Jahres-Tief
08:17 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Inflation data in Europe 🇪🇺 & US 🇺🇸 Ethereum 🔥
08:13 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Wieder abwärts / LVMH - GD200 unterkreuzt
08:12 DAX Ausblick – Das war es mit der Erholung
07:53 Heute grosser Verfall an den Terminmärkten
07:30 Hannover Rück peilt höhere Preise an
05:45 21Shares beim 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022
15.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 23.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'352.65 13.64 XSSMCU
Short 11'768.68 8.89 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10'705.22 16.09.2022 13:55:07
Long 10'241.50 17.85 OSSMLU
Long 9'595.58 8.64 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Konjunkturdaten: US-Börsen schliessen auf rotem Terrain -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Grosser Verfallstag: SMI im Minus -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Logitech-Aktie verliert: Aktionäre stimmen für Dividendenerhöhung
Adobe-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Milliardenübernahme von Figma
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose tendiert am schwächer
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie tiefer: Verluste im 1. Halbjahr fast verdoppelt
Holcim-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Holcim erzielt mit Verkauf des Indien-Geschäfts 6,4 Milliarden Dollar
Tesla-Aktie fester: Klage wegen irreführender Werbeversprechen zu Teslas Fahrassistenzprogrammen - Pläne für Batterieherstellung unklar
Darum pendelt der Euro um die Dollar-Parität - EUR/CHF erholt sich von Rekordtief
Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Wegen möglichem Patentmissbrauch ist Novartis im Visier der Wettbewerbskommission

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten