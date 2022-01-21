SMI 12’560 0.3%  SPI 15’926 0.4%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’912 0.7%  Euro 1.0365 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’300 0.7%  Gold 1’840 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’615 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.2%  Öl 86.9 -0.6% 
1 Aktien kostenlos

Beter Bed Aktie [Valor: 2547483 / ISIN: NL0000339703]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.01.2022 07:00:00

Beter Bed Holding continued sales growth in Q4 2021 leading to increase in FY 2021 sales

Beter Bed
5.75 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Highlights

  • Outperformance continues despite COVID-19 challenges and related limitations in store openings
  • Q4 sales amount to € 60.6 million (+6.3%) with improvements across all businesses, resulting in € 214.2 million (+3.3%) for the full year
  • Online sales for the full year up 55.9%, leading to an overall channel share of 23.4% for the full year
  • Continued growth in order intake in Benelux (+0.2% like-for-like) and New Business (+11.6% like-for-like) in Q4
  • Order intake growth leads to a record level order book of € 25.3 million (up 10.1% vs. 31 December 2020)

 

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We continued to deliver strong results both on- and offline in Q4 2021, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 (lockdown) constraints. Beter Bed Holding (BBH) and its employees remained resilient in dynamic times. Our strategic initiatives clearly resonate well in the market. We opened the Beter Bed Experience store and launched Leazzzy, Beter Bed’s sleep subscription, which are already paying off. We continued to invest in digital capabilities and supply chain initiatives. The aim is to improve product and service offering and support a better omni-channel customer experience resulting in a higher NPS. The newly installed data analytics team will enable us to capitalise on customer driven insights and value generation. In 2022, we will continue our strategic journey to improve sleep quality of our customers through the introduction of data-driven sleep innovations, sustainable product ranges and the rollout of successfully piloted in-store initiatives such as technology driven independent sleep advice.”

 

For the full version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.

 

Attachment


﻿

Analysen zu Beter Bed Holding NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Wie steht es aktuell um die Rohstoffe an den Börsen? Vor allem bei den Basismetallen sind seit 2021 die Kurse eher seitwärts verlaufen. Warum sich die Metalle so entwickelt haben, erklärt Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, welchen Einfluss die Lagerbestände der Rohstoffe in Zukunft haben könnten.

 

Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.01.22 Siemens verkauft Sparte an Atlantia
20.01.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt ein uneinheitliches Bild
20.01.22 Ölmarkt: Mit Schwung in das neue Jahr
20.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit 50% Barriere
20.01.22 SMI auf Richtungssuche
19.01.22 Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV
18.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc
14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie schiesst hoch: Zur Rose steigert Umsatz - verliert im Schlussquartal weiter an Schwung
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI klettert zum Handelsschluss -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Idorsia-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Idorsia erhält in Japan Zulassung für Clazosentan
Nach zuletzt schwacher Performance: Neues Rekordhoch für Cardano-Token ADA in 2022?
CS-Vizepräsident: Severin Schwan verteidigt Doppelmandat und lässt erneute Kandidatur offen - Credit Suisse-Aktie letztendlich erholt
Ripple im Rechtsstreit mit US-Börsenaufsicht: Urteil könnte noch im Frühling dieses Jahres gefällt werden
Molecular Partners-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Molecular Partners avancieren zum Börsenliebling
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Laborstudie: Valneva-Impfstoff neutralisiert wohl Omikron-Variante - Valneva-Aktie gewinnt 20%
Nach erfolgreichem Jahr 2021: Expertin warnt vor zu viel Optimismus am Aktienmarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten