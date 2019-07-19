+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
BETADINE(R) Celebrates the Golden Jubilee of the First Moon Landing

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the globe, BETADINE® commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and its honourable connection to the inaugural manned lunar mission that placed the first humans on the surface of the moon and back to earth.

As the world celebrated the return of the first humans to walk on the moon, history was also made for BETADINE® as the antiseptic was chosen by NASA to disinfect Apollo 11 against any space bacteria that might have hitched a ride back to earth. At the time, scientists had very little idea of what organisms could inhabit the moon, so prior to the mission, NASA chose BETADINE® -- the trusted antiseptic by hospitals around the world -- to battle any pathogens.

Space travel has progressively evolved and innovated and so has BETADINE®. Widely used as a first line of defence against topical infections, the brand has since expanded to a wide range of categories and many products. Trusted by consumers around the world, BETADINE® products, which contain povidone-iodine, kills germs that cause the spread of some of the nastiest diseases here on Earth, including Influenza, MERS, SARS, HFMD and Ebola.

Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh, said: "We're delighted with how far we've come with BETADINE® but progress does not stop there -- we have big plans for the future. NASA is aiming at a manned mission to Mars; we're aiming to substantially improve healthcare for the human race."

"Both are bold ambitions but so was President JFK's when he announced America's plan to go to the moon more than 50 years ago. We remain proud to have been part of that special moment in history and it's fitting to be commemorating it now."

About BETADINE®

The BETADINE® range of medicines containing Povidone-Iodine is trusted by hospitals around the world for over 60 years to prevent and treat infections. A trusted brand among consumers at home to treat small wounds and grazes, sore throats, feminine infections and to stop minor problems from escalating into big issues. In-vitro studies show that BETADINE® medicines containing Povidone-Iodine kill a broad range of bacteria, viruses and fungi including antibiotic-resistant strains that cause infections. BETADINE® has four main categories of products in Wound Care, Feminine Care, Throat / Oral Care and Infectious Diseases to meet the varying needs of our customers.

For more information please visit: www.betadine.com.sg

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma is a network of independent associated companies which are privately owned entities. Mundipharma is a prime example of an organization that consistently delivers high-quality medicines while standing by the values it represents. Its mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

For more information please visit: www.mundipharma.com.sg

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190719/2529496-1logo

SOURCE BETADINE(R)

