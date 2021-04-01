SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 04:00:00

Best-selling Author Mario Singh to Launch Fourth Book Focused on Personal, Financial and Business Success

BANGKOK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author, investor and CEO of brokerage firm Fullerton Markets, Mario Singh, is set to release Thai version of his fourth book on 17 April 2021. Titled The Magical Rule of 3,the book details principles and strategies that the financial expert and entrepreneur has applied over the years to scale his business and build his wealth.

The book focuses on three pillars of Personal, Financial and Business success, with each of the 21 chapters discussing a concept or strategy explained in three points -- a nod to the writing principle that is the 'rule of three' and the brevity and rhythm often associated with this narrative pattern. This book was No.1 Best-Seller on Amazon, one of the biggest e-commerce website in the world.

On the motivation for writing his new book, Mario said, "It's imperative that we understand the changing rules of engagement for these three aspects of success, and recognise the ways to master them to really be able to thrive in this new decade and under the circumstances we face today. I've found that mastering the concepts and strategies discussed in the book is critical to achieving an abundant, meaningful life. These are lessons I wish to share with anyone who's driven to be more, do more and have more."

Mario attributes many of his successes in life to these very principles and strategies he covers in The Magical Rule of 3. This includes speaking at multiple global conferences with sellout crowds, building an eight-figure business in two years and authoring three best-selling books endorsed by billion-dollar fund managers.

Mario's other publications have been translated into languages such as Chinese, Thai and Bahasa Indonesia. His previous titles include Unlocking the World's Largest Financial Secret,17 Proven Currency Trading Strategies and Secret Conversations with Trading Tycoons.

Purchase a copy of The Magical Rule of with 20% discount at Thailand national book fair, BITEC Bangna on 17th April 2021 at Panyachon Distributor booth no.F03 or order from www.panyachon.com/onlinestore/

Media contact:

Phone: +66625356414
Email: mint@fullertonmarkets.com
Web: www.fullertonmarkets.com

SOURCE Fullerton Markets

