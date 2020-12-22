Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online Homeland Security Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in Homeland Security for 2021 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-homeland-security-masters/

In the 21st century, Homeland Security has grown into one of the largest government agencies, and there are thousands of jobs in the constellation of departments, agencies, private contractors, and other organizations that make up the homeland security sector. Management of such a vast and complex industry requires a multitude of well-educated, well-trained, and highly experienced professionals. To fill that need, colleges and universities across the US have developed master's degree programs in homeland security, many of them in an online format to help working professionals increase their credentials at their own convenience. For these students, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in Homeland Security.

The BMP ranking of the top Homeland Security Master's programs is meant to help working professionals find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Tuition (IPEDS data)

Alumni Salary (College Scorecard data)

Student Satisfaction (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 online Master's in Homeland Security programs for 2021 are: (1) Purdue University Global, (2) Thomas Edison State University, and (3) Northeastern University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "An online master's in homeland security and emergency management can prepare graduates for a career as an intelligence analyst, management consultant, program analyst, policy analyst, and more." According to the editors, "There is so much room for growth when you earn a master's in security studies online, that anyone who is interested in the field should consider it." The editors also indicate that "Security master's degrees set applicants apart from the competition and allow them to advance in their careers. They can help graduates get a promotion, advance into management roles, and increase their earning potential." There's no better or more convenient way for a Homeland Security professional to set themselves apart.

Online programs are a good fit for adults who are already working in the industry. As the editors explain, "Earning your master's in security studies online is perfect for those who want to improve their career prospects with a program that is flexible and cost-effective." In addition, "Those who achieve their masters in homeland security can expect a comfortable salary, benefits, and the opportunity for career advancement." Because career opportunities are not limited to government - private contracting companies have an enormous place in homeland security - the editors explain, "Ever since 9/11, national security has been one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States. Getting an online master's in security studies is a great way to increase your career prospects in this exciting industry."

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

The full top 25 online Homeland Security master's programs (in alphabetical order):

American University

Angelo State University

Arizona State University

Colorado Technical University

Excelsior College

Liberty University

Mississippi College

National University

Northeastern University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Nova Southeastern University

Pace University

Park University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University Global

Saint Joseph's University

Salve Regina University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Thomas Edison State University

Towson University

Tulane University

UMass Lowell

University of Arizona

University of Maryland University College

Virginia Commonwealth University

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

261655@email4pr.com

(919) 864-2220

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-masters-programs-releases-ranking-of-the-top-25-online-homeland-security-masters-programs-301196777.html

SOURCE Best Master’s Programs