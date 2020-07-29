|
29.07.2020 10:19:00
BEST Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 17, 2020
HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 17, 2020.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 17, 2020, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
800-963976 or +852-58081995
China:
4001-206115
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Participant Elite Entry Number:
7770489
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 24, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code
10146908
Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS
BEST Inc.
Investor Relations Team
E-mail: ir@best-inc.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-17-2020-301101888.html
SOURCE BEST Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}