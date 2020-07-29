+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 10:19:00

BEST Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 17, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 17, 2020.

BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 17, 2020, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976 or +852-58081995

China:

4001-206115

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number:

7770489

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 24, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code

10146908

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.  

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

BEST Inc.
Investor Relations Team
E-mail: ir@best-inc.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  best@tpg-ir.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-17-2020-301101888.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 515.60
0.51 %
Nestle 111.14
0.45 %
Sika 208.50
0.29 %
Alcon 56.30
0.25 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.50
0.09 %
CieFinRichemont 57.86
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.66
-0.52 %
Swiss Re 74.04
-0.54 %
UBS Group 10.99
-1.08 %
Adecco Group 45.13
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:10
SMI im Plus, aber ...
06:01
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Volatile Woche steht bevor / Credit Suisse – Es wird eng für die Käufer
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Pfizer und BioNTech starten Corona-Impfstudie mit bis zu 30 000 Menschen
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Fondsmanager: Darum fällt Buffett hinter anderen Hedgefonds-Managern zurück
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Lonza baut Biokonjugationsanlage für Kodiak Sciences - Aktie steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas leichter -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte notieren am Mittwoch wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich am Mittwoch um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB