BEST Inc. Malaysia: Pioneering Innovation and Redefining Logistics Excellence

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’589 0.9%  SPI 15’464 0.9%  Dow 42’992 -0.8%  DAX 19’984 0.7%  Euro 0.9402 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’899 0.8%  Gold 2’620 -0.4%  Bitcoin 85’073 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9023 0.4%  Öl 74.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Neuer Ripple-Stablecoin: Globaler Durchbruch?
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis muss sich erneut Schmiergeld-Vorwürfen stellen
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Russischer Gazprom-Konzern stellt Belieferung Moldaus ein
Boeing 737-800 in Südkorea zerschellt - 179 Tote
Suche...

BES a Aktie [Valor: 126042360 / ISIN: US08653C6012]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.12.2024 04:14:58

BEST Inc. Malaysia: Pioneering Innovation and Redefining Logistics Excellence

BES a
2.65 USD 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 30/12/2024 / 04:14 CET/CEST

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - BEST Inc. Malaysia, a trailblazer in the logistics and supply chain industry, celebrates its incredible journey from its inception in 2020 to stepping into 2025 as a powerhouse of innovation and growth.

583956-20241230-010458-jpg-550x.jpeg
In just five years, BEST Inc Malaysia has expanded its operations into five thriving business verticals, establishing itself as a cornerstone of efficiency and excellence in Malaysia's logistics ecosystem.

In just five years, the company has expanded its operations into five thriving business verticals, establishing itself as a cornerstone of efficiency and excellence in Malaysia's logistics ecosystem.

A Remarkable Growth Story

Launched in 2020, BEST Inc. Malaysia entered the market with a vision to redefine logistics through technology-driven solutions. By 2024, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, handling 500,000 parcels daily, operating 10 strategically located hubs, and overseeing 300 stations nationwide with a dedicated fleet of 1,500 riders.

Now, as BEST Inc. Malaysia enters 2025, its operations span five dynamic business verticals:
  1. BEST Express: Fast, reliable, and customer-centric parcel delivery services.
  2. BEST Cargo: Less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truckload cargo services.
  3. BEST Supply Chain: Intelligent, end-to-end warehouse and distribution management.
  4. BEST Global: Cross-border supply chain solutions, Southeast Asia express/cargo networks, and overseas warehousing and distribution.
  5. BEST Software: Integrated SaaS solutions for new retail and e-commerce sectors.

2024: A Year of Milestones

In 2024, BEST Inc. Malaysia marked a significant achievement by hosting the Deputy Minister of Communications YB Teo Nie Ching during her official visit. She expressed her amazement at the company's ground breaking technology and innovations, urging the logistics industry to move beyond traditional standards and embrace the future.

Additionally, BEST Inc. Malaysia launched its cutting-edge DWS (Dimensioning, Weighing, and Scanning) technology, further streamlining logistics operations and enhancing accuracy and efficiency. This innovation underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

BEST Inc. remains committed to continuing its investments in Malaysia, further strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its capabilities, and supporting the nation's economic growth.

Committed to Continue Invest In Malaysia

As BEST Inc. Malaysia looks toward the future, the company is aggressively seeking new business partners to join its journey of transformation. By fostering strategic collaborations, BEST Inc. aims to empower businesses, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in the logistics industry.

"Our story is one of relentless dedication and innovation," said Gavin Lu. Chief Executive Officer of BEST Inc Malaysia.

"As we step into 2025, we're committed to forging partnerships that will shape the future of logistics and beyond. Together, we can build an ecosystem that not only meets today's demands but also anticipates tomorrow's opportunities."

A Vision for the Future

BEST Inc. Malaysia remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the logistics landscape by leveraging advanced technologies, empowering local businesses, and creating value for its stakeholders. With its ambitious roadmap for 2025 and beyond, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in service excellence and industry innovation.
Hashtag: #BESTInc #BESTExpress #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment #SaaS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEST Inc

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.
Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.
225647
News Source: BEST Inc Malaysia

30/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2058569&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu BEST Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten