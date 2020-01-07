BEST Inc. Holds Annual Franchisee Conference for BEST Express - Full Year 2019 Express Parcel Volume Grew to 7.58 Billion

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, held the annual franchisee conference for its BEST Express business yesterday in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.

In his remarks at the conference, Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, expressed appreciation to the many BEST Express franchisee partners and summarized the business unit's results over the past year. In full year 2019, BEST Express saw its parcel volume grow by about 38.5% year-over-year to 7.58 billion. According to latest statistics from the State Post Bureau, China's total parcel volume increased by 24% to 63 billion in full year 2019.

"Looking back at 2019, we further enhanced our operating efficiency through strengthened automation and information systems," said Mr. Chou. He continued, "We have improved our service quality and delivered greater value to our customers. In an increasingly competitive and fast-developing industry, we are very proud that we achieved rapid and strong growth in parcel volume, especially in lower-tier markets."

Mr. Chou also highlighted the wide variety of initiatives that BEST Express has taken to promote sustainability and environment-friendly practices across the express delivery industry: "Last year, BEST Express started to utilize eco-friendly express satchels and RFID-equipped sorting bags, adopted one-copy digital waybills and helped the livelihood of farmers through our Agricultural Excellence project." He added, "Green logistics will remain a key focus for us in 2020."

Discussing BEST Express's strategies for 2020, Mr. Chou said, "We will concentrate on enhancing service quality and improving every aspect of customer experience. Meanwhile, we will speed up our expansion in Southeast Asia as we see tremendous e-commerce needs and increasing cross-border opportunities created by China's Belt and Road Initiative in the region. We will also continue to build out our integrated service platform and focus on increasing operating efficiency through optimized operation and upgraded automation. We believe that our technology-enabled, integrated service platform and strong execution capability will position us to succeed in the long-term."

