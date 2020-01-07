07.01.2020 13:22:00

BEST Inc. Holds Annual Franchisee Conference for BEST Express - Full Year 2019 Express Parcel Volume Grew to 7.58 Billion

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, held the annual franchisee conference for its BEST Express business yesterday in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.

In his remarks at the conference, Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, expressed appreciation to the many BEST Express franchisee partners and summarized the business unit's results over the past year. In full year 2019, BEST Express saw its parcel volume grow by about 38.5% year-over-year to 7.58 billion. According to latest statistics from the State Post Bureau, China's total parcel volume increased by 24% to 63 billion in full year 2019.

"Looking back at 2019, we further enhanced our operating efficiency through strengthened automation and information systems," said Mr. Chou. He continued, "We have improved our service quality and delivered greater value to our customers. In an increasingly competitive and fast-developing industry, we are very proud that we achieved rapid and strong growth in parcel volume, especially in lower-tier markets."

Mr. Chou also highlighted the wide variety of initiatives that BEST Express has taken to promote sustainability and environment-friendly practices across the express delivery industry: "Last year, BEST Express started to utilize eco-friendly express satchels and RFID-equipped sorting bags, adopted one-copy digital waybills and helped the livelihood of farmers through our Agricultural Excellence project." He added, "Green logistics will remain a key focus for us in 2020."

Discussing BEST Express's strategies for 2020, Mr. Chou said, "We will concentrate on enhancing service quality and improving every aspect of customer experience. Meanwhile, we will speed up our expansion in Southeast Asia as we see tremendous e-commerce needs and increasing cross-border opportunities created by China's Belt and Road Initiative in the region. We will also continue to build out our integrated service platform and focus on increasing operating efficiency through optimized operation and upgraded automation. We believe that our technology-enabled, integrated service platform and strong execution capability will position us to succeed in the long-term."

BEST Express annual franchisee conference in Zhuhai, China.

 

Johnny Chou, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc. at BEST Express annual franchisee conference

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST 's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST 's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-holds-annual-franchisee-conference-for-best-express---full-year-2019-express-parcel-volume-grew-to-7-58-billion-300982579.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Mini-Intraday-Comeback
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
08:35
SMI zeigt sich robust
07:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3.300 Punkte? / LafargeHolcim – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
SMI fester -- DAX mit kräftigem Plus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
InfraRisk cloud-based solution to support Judo Bank's SME lending in Australia

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX mit kräftigem Plus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX entwickeln sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;