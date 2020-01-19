Best Car Insurance 2020 Tips - Smart Ways To Lower Auto Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several popular methods used to lower the price of car insurance premiums.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/top-methods-that-you-can-use-in-order-to-pay-cheaper-car-insurance/

The price of car insurance can rise to as much as several thousand dollars per year. To no one's surprise, drivers want to pay less on their insurance. Fortunately, there are some clever ways that can help anyone save money on car insurance.

In order to pay lower premiums, drivers should follow these tips:



Set higher deductible levels for collision and comprehensive coverage. Drivers who are willing to pay more from their own pockets, before the coverage begins, can pay less on their insurance premiums. Drivers who are taking this approach are advised to save some money, just in case, they will need to complete a claim.

Avoid committing traffic violations or accidents. Some of the largest discounts in the auto insurance industry are offered to drivers that keep their driving records clean.

Combine multiple policies under the same contract. Bundling all the insurance policies of the vehicles from a household is rewarded with a large discount by the insurance providers. Also, drivers can save money if they bundle their car insurance policies with other types of insurance like homeowner's insurance or life insurance.

Analyze what coverage is redundant or useless. For owners of newer vehicles, paying for collision and comprehensive coverage is worth it. However, for old vehicles that reached a certain age, dropping full coverage might be the right choice. In some cases, the price of a one-year full coverage policy is higher than the market value of the older vehicle.

Consider the insurance costs before purchasing a vehicle. It is recommended to check which types of vehicles are the most and the least expensive to insure. Vehicles like sports cars, limousines, muscle cars, exotic cars are expensive to insure. Some of the cheapest cars to insure are family vans or mid-size SUV's that have high safety ratings.

Improve the car's safety rating. Drivers can obtain an important discount if they are installing safety devices and anti-theft devices that are approved by their insurance companies.

Good drivers should enroll in a UBI program. Usage-based insurance is getting more popular than ever. Drivers are now more open to the idea of installing a telematics device that monitors their driving behavior. Also, this is the fastest method that can help drivers with good driving habits obtain a large discount.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org