Best Car Insurance 2020 Guide: How To Select A Safe Car And Pay Cheaper Insurance Rates

Check the crash test scores. Vehicles with good scores will better protect their occupants from injuries or even death. Policyholders should look for "Good" front moderate overlap, small overlap, side-impact, and roof scores from the IIHS. IIHS tests evaluate two aspects of safety: crashworthiness - how well a vehicle protects its occupants in case of a crash, and crash avoidance and mitigation features – technology that can prevent a collision or lessen its severity.

Look for vehicles with side airbags. While frontal crashes are the most frequent type of collisions, side impacts are the second most common but are by far more likely to be fatal. Policyholders should buy cars that come with side head airbags besides every occupant seat and at a minimum, torso airbags besides the front passengers.

Analyze the car size and weight. Larger and heavier vehicles are safer than smaller ones. However, some big cars are prone to rollovers or other issues. Mid-sized sedans with high safety ratings are considered ideal choices.

Crash avoidance technologies. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 94 percent of fatal crashes occur because a human being made an error or a poor choice. Crash avoidance technologies can sense what's going around a vehicle and will either act in the place of the drivers or alert them. Ever improving technologies like advanced braking and warning systems can minimize injuries and damage from collisions.

