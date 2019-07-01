<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2019 08:30:00

Bertin IT Enters New Markets in Order to Accelerate Its International Development: Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Bertin IT, is positioning itself as a major player in Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence, and strategic watch in particular, within the territory of France with its two flagship products, AMI Enterprise Intelligence and MediaSpeech®, which have already been adopted by major industrial and corporate customers and public bodies.

Yves Rochereau, Chief Executive Officer of Bertin IT, states that "Bertin IT's growth requires new strategic European markets such as Germany, Austria and Switzerland to be opened up. The Cyber Security and Cyber Intelligence markets are maturing and therefore have strong economic potential."

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %

With a strong presence at Deutsche Telekom, Bertin IT is structuring itself to address these new markets by creating a local branch based in Germany. Andreas PASSMANN will oversee commercial development of the DACH area, and Stéphanie PAULUTT will assist him as Technical Account Manager. You can meet the team at the Cimi.Con. This is an ideal opportunity to meet our experts to discuss your Strategic Watch and Media Intelligence requirements and Artificial Intelligence.

The AMI Enterprise Intelligence solution can monitor millions of sources (websites, blogs, social networks, forums, servers, emails, databases, CRM...), in whatever language is being used. The information is automatically collected and categorized in order to be analysed within the company. Efficient information processing optimises strategic decision-making.

MediaSpeech® is a multilingual voice transcription solution that converts audio into text and then searchable text transcripts, and can index, search and analyse audio and video sources, as well as telecommunications. MediaSpeech® is now also available in a live version for real-time audio streaming, paving the way for new interactive and augmented communications applications.

Olivier Jolland, Director of Operations, explains: "The AMI EI 8.3 version, which now includes the MediaSpeech® module, can process speech, text and video in real time and has analysis capabilities which make use of artificial intelligence."

www.bertin-it.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediterranee SA CNIM mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediterranee SA CNIM mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
09:31
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
09:07
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
06:36
Daily Markets: SMI – Neue Rekorde in Reichweite / Facebook – Die letzten Hürden vor dem Allzeithoch
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
SMI zeitweise über 10'000 Zähler -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legten kräftig zu
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Chinesischer Botschafter: Kauf von Syngenta war kein gutes Geschäft für China
USA und China einig über neue Handelsgespräche - Hoffnung für Huawei
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeitweise über 10'000 Zähler -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhelfen den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB