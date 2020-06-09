Berry Companies Acquires Bobcat Dealerships in Southeast

WICHITA, Kan., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Companies, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Bobcat of Atlanta and Bobcat of Huntsville. The addition of these dealerships expands Berry Companies dealer network to eight divisions in eight states.

Walter Berry, CEO, said, "I am pleased to share that we have closed on the acquisition of Bobcat of Atlanta and Bobcat of Huntsville. We are blessed with some strong markets and fantastic people and we are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint into the southeast."

Bobcat of Atlanta consists of three locations in the Atlanta area, Norcross, Marietta, and Riverdale. Bobcat of Huntsville, Alabama consists of one location. Berry will operate these four locations with the employees who currently run day-to-day operations.

Bobcat of Atlanta and Huntsville will be led by Scott Easterwood, Division General Manager, Joe Foster, Division Operations Manager, and Jason Smith, Division Sales Manager.

"There are great employees in Atlanta and Huntsville. We are looking forward to adding to what they already do well so that we can take even better care of our customers. We will do this by sharing best practices between our now eight divisions," said Steve Meadows, President of Operations for Berry Companies.

Berry Companies was founded as Berry Tractor & Equipment, Co. in Wichita, KS in 1957 by Fred Berry and his late brother Paul. Today, Berry Companies, Inc. is run by Walter Berry (Fred's son) and operates seven divisions throughout the Midwest. Berry Tractor & Equipment (Komatsu), Berry Material Handling (Hyster - Yale), and five Bobcat divisions: White Star Machinery, Bobcat of the Rockies, Bobcat of Houston, K.C. Bobcat, and Bobcat of North Texas.

Media Contact

Sean Buchanan

Phone: (316) 832-0171

Email: sbuchanan@berrycompaniesinc.com

Related Images

bobcat-of-atlanta.jpg

Bobcat of Atlanta

Bobcat of Atlanta

bobcat-of-huntsville.jpg

Bobcat of Huntsville

Bobcat of Huntsville

Related Links

Bobcat of Atlanta

Bobcat of Huntsville

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berry-companies-acquires-bobcat-dealerships-in-southeast-301072436.html

SOURCE Berry Companies, Inc.