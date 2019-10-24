+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2019 15:30:05

Beroni Group to Launch its Advanced US FDA-Approved Virus Diagnostic Kit to Help Combat Global Outbreaks of Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya and West Nile Viruses

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2019, Beroni Group Limited ("Beroni” or the "Company”) (NSX: BTG; OTCQX: BNIGF) signed an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University whereby Columbia University grants to Beroni and its affiliates, an exclusive license to distribute the patented CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay on a worldwide basis. The CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay is an effective means to detect four viruses - Zika (ZIKV), Dengue (DENV), Chikungunya (CHIKV), and West Nile (WNV) - that may be present in areas where arboviruses are endemic. It was developed by Professor W. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University who is internationally recognized as an authority on the use of molecular methods for pathogen discovery and was the first to use purely molecular methods to identify an infectious agent and a pioneer in the use of high throughput sequencing in pathogen discovery.

Advantages of CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR Assay

This assay method has advantages over traditional methods of serological viral detection methods based primarily on ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) technology which contains several inherent limitations i.e.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Barrick Gold Corp. / Newcrest Mining Ltd. / Newmont Mining Corp. 50548645 65.00 % 9.00 %
Bank of America Corp. / Goldman Sachs Group Inc. / Wells Fargo & Co. 50548646 59.00 % 8.20 %
Adecco Group AG / Geberit AG / OC Oerlikon N 50548647 65.00 % 7.60 %

  • Due to antibody cross-reactivity, each kit is usually only capable of separating a single virus. In the case of ZIKV, it is impossible to differentiate it from DENV, CHIKV and WNV viruses;
  • ELISA methods are only suitable during the acute infection period (usually 5-10 days after infection), thus cannot be used for early detection, whilst RT-PCR methods can immediately detect viral DNA;
  • ELISA assays are prone to false positives outside of the test period; and
  • ELISA experimental procedure can be cumbersome.

In comparison with other RT-PCT products, the CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay has the following advantages:

  • It can detect and differentiate four viruses – ZIKV, DENGV, CHIKV, WNV – without interference. The four viruses share some clinical signs and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common.
  • It uses rRT-PCR technology which can detect the viruses within 3 to 4 hours.
  • It can be used for early detection and differentiation of Zika virus, without considering incubation period and moreover, it can remain effective even after the acute period, where viral titer is highest. This is especially important for Zika virus, as the virus remains in semen much longer than blood, and thus can still be sexually transmitted.
  • With its ability to detect and differentiate between 4 separate viruses, the volume of sample needed for testing is significantly reduced leading to reduction in cost and time needed for testing. In addition, it is optimized for diagnostic testing with a high degree of automation and ability for high throughput processing.
  • It is effective at all stages of infection.       

"The CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay is probably the most advanced diagnostic tool in the market with the ability to detect the four viruses in almost real time mode. The closest product using similar methodology can only detect and differentiate 3 separate viruses which is however listed only for research purposes, whilst the CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay is approved by the US FDA for emergency use. It is effective, efficient, accurate and simple to use.” said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group Limited.

A Growing Global Health Burden

Due to climate change which provides the optimum environment for proliferation of mosquitoes, the incidence and scale of mosquito-borne diseases have been rising dramatically over the past 60 years. ZIKV has caused large outbreaks in the Pacific region and the Americas since 2013 and is the cause of the Guillain-Barre syndrome and, when infecting pregnant women, causes birth defects such as microcephaly. Outbreaks of WNV in the U.S. have caused illness in tens of thousands of people, including about 20,000 cases of neurological disease, and more than 1,800 deaths through 2015. DENV causes 50-100 million cases of disease and tens of thousands of deaths annually worldwide. It is most prevalent in South East Asia. The first CHIKV outbreak in the Americas began in late 2013 in the Caribbean and quickly spread to South, Central and North American countries, causing more than 2 million cases by mid-2016.

No effective therapies or FDA-licensed vaccines exist for these human infections. With the growing outbreaks and global spread of these viruses, the need for an effective method of detection has come to the forefront of emergency disease management and monitoring.

Commencement of Production

The potential users of the diagnostic kit are government organizations and NGOs which will be mobilized in the event of potential disease outbreaks for testing and quarantine management of infected patients; customs authorities for testing passengers returning from areas of infection, as these are the entry points of potentially infected people; and academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and CDCs for research and monitoring purposes.

Beroni is pleased to announce that it has now commenced production of the CII-ArboViroPlex rRT-PCR assay. It will approach those countries which have experienced major outbreaks of the four viruses in recent years to promote its usage for early detection and control of the disease outbreaks. Interested parties are welcome to contact the Company for more information and for request of product samples.

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biotechnological company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the OTC markets in the USA. It currently has four core businesses - cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Beroni Group’s overall strategic goal is to become a world’s leading enterprise in the biotechnology, life sciences and environmental science industries.

For further information, please contact us:

Phone: +61 2 8051 3055
Email: enquiry@beronigroup.com
Website: www.beronigroup.com

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Beroni Group Limited FPO Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Beroni Group Limited FPO Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
08:59
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
07:31
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beroni Group Limited FPO Registered Shs 2.10 7.69% Beroni Group Limited FPO Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert vorbörslich zweistellig
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI klettert ins Plus -- DAX höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Die Wall Street legt am Donnerstag weiter zu. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB