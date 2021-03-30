SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’113 -0.2%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1042 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’683 -1.7%  Bitcoin 55’544.2 2.6%  Dollar 0.9420 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.8% 

30.03.2021 21:26:00

Bernice Shiu Lam Koo, Pharm.D is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernice Shiu Lam Koo, Pharm.D is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her exemplary contributions in pharmacy and her professional excellence as a Doctor of Pharmacy at Rite Aid Pharmacy.         

Having devoted the past three years as a Doctor of Pharmacy, Dr. Bernice Shiu Lam Koo is passionate about her field. She truly enjoys helping people and found pharmacy to be her calling in college. She began her journey at Rite Aid in 2009 as a pharmacy cashier and is currently serving patients as a pharmacy technician. In addition to her primary responsibilities, Dr. Koo continues to study substance abuse prevention.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Koo earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2017 at Chicago State University College of Pharmacy. She remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field and maintains an active membership with the Washington State Pharmacy Association.

In her spare time, Dr. Koo enjoys skiing and crocheting. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

To learn more, please visit https://www.riteaid.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernice-shiu-lam-koo-pharmd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301258926.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:49 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
16:44 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:44 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:06 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit
Nestlé-Aktie dank Zahlenhoffnung verstärkt gefragt - Allergenereduzierendes Katzenfutter lanciert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit