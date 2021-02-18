SMI 10’735 -0.7%  SPI 13’395 -0.7%  Dow 31’476 -0.4%  DAX 13’887 -0.2%  Euro 1.0833 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’681 -0.5%  Gold 1’776 0.0%  Bitcoin 46’744 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8964 -0.2%  Öl 63.8 -1.6% 
18.02.2021 19:24:00

Berlin Packaging continues its expansion in Europe with the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert

MILAN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert, two historic companies offering glass and metal packaging in France.

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging)

Sodis-Uhart was founded in 1979 in Biarritz as a family-run business and expanded in 2015 with the acquisition of Audoubert, based in Toulouse, creating a hub for glass and metal packaging in southern France. The two companies offer a wide range of glass and metal containers and packaging components and have more than 9,000 square meters of strategically located warehouse space to support their customers.

"Sodis-Uhart, together with Audoubert, will significantly expand Berlin Packaging's product portfolio, especially in the food sector," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe. "Moreover, both companies have strong customer and supplier relationships that will help us continue to expand, particularly in France and the neighbouring areas of Spain." 

"Our combination with Berlin Packaging represents the culmination of a family adventure that began in 1979 with just one employee. We're proud of our accomplishments, and we believe strongly that this transaction is not an end but a new beginning, enabling us to bring our experience in southern France to the rest of Berlin Packaging, and to allow our customers and employees to benefit from the opportunities offered by a global company," said Dominique Uhart, Director of Sodis-Uhart, and Michel Uhart, Director of Audoubert.

The acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert is Berlin Packaging's eleventh acquisition in Europe since 2016, confirming the company's strong commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the European market.

"Expanding our presence in Europe remains a critical objective for us in 2021," said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "Targeted acquisitions, like the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and its subsidiary, Audoubert, continue to be an important way for us to execute on our strategic growth plans for Europe."

Berlin Packaging
Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Elena Franzetti, Elena.Franzetti@BruniGlass.com +39 02 48436611 +39 3401204145
Julie Saltzman, Julie.Saltzman@BerlinPackaging.com +1 312 869 7554 for North America.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berlin-packaging-continues-its-expansion-in-europe-with-the-acquisition-of-sodis-uhart-and-audoubert-301231184.html

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

