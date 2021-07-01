Berkshire Hills Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its second quarter earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157983/ea164d8160. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10157983. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has $12.8 billion in assets and operates 118 banking offices primarily in New England and New York.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn2@berkshirebank.com Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: DGonci@berkshirebank.com Tel: (413) 281-1973

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301324742.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.