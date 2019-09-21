+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty Hosts Annual Shrimp Boil

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwestern Pennsylvania's leading real estate company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, hosts annual shrimp boil. The event was held on September 11th at J. Verno Studios and Events in the South Side of Pittsburgh, and September 12th at Brady's Run Lodge in Beaver, PA. Over 600 agents participated in the two-night event, including CEO and President, Tom Hosack. "Our agents and employees work hard making the dream of homeownership a reality for thousands of buyers each year. Having a cooked by staff event like this cements the family feeling we strive to represent", said Hosack.

The annual shrimp boil event is a company favorite and is highly anticipated by agents each year. 2019 was the first year that the event was held two nights in a row. Deb Arrisher, Vice President of Marketing, worked countless hours with her team to put on this event. "Hosting two events on back-to-back afternoons did present some logistical challenges, but the staff of 17 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty employees worked in unison to make it all happen", said Arrisher.

Over 240 pounds of shrimp and over 900 clams were consumed, making it the largest event to date. This huge success is attributed to the recent growth of the company in southwestern Pennsylvania and Ohio. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty will continue the shrimp boil tradition in 2020.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

 

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

