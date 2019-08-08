Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Names .realtor™ and .realestate Preferred Suppliers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors®' top-level domains .realtor™ and .realestate have been named in the Preferred Supplier program by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the most respected real estate brands in the nation. Through this global agreement, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises will receive a 10% discount at www.get.realtor on .realtorTM top-level domain purchases. Web addresses ending in ".realtor" and ".realestate" allow users to market themselves more strategically, highlight their areas of expertise, and streamline operations.

Since the launch of the .realtor™ domain in 2014 and .realestate domain in 2018, NAR, in partnership with registry operator Second Generation, Ltd. (Second Gen)., has been leading change with its commitment to new technology and now holds the #1 and #2 top-level domains in the real estate industry.

"This partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will encourage more agents and firms to take advantage of the incredible opportunity to create an online space where homebuyers, sellers, and investors can go to find the most trustworthy, reliable real estate services and resources," said Mark Birschbach, Senior Vice President of NAR's Strategic Business, Innovation and Technology Group. "We're excited about the ability to create similar partnerships and opportunities for other brokerages and offices across the nation and globe."

"We are pleased to team with NAR and offer our network professionals this avenue to distinguish themselves online and show clients who they are and what they do, along with favorable pricing on use of NAR's distinctive domains," said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

In addition to top-level domains, NAR's Strategic Business, Innovation and Technology group offers REACH, the #1 accelerator in real estate. Created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by NAR, REACH is a unique real estate technology accelerator which leverages the association's members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. Several Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Preferred Suppliers have participated in NAR's REACH accelerator program, including Adwerx, Back at You Media, BoxBrownie.com, Deductr, and SmartZip.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, Calif., is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit its multi-lingual website at www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the "News, Blogs and Videos" tab on the website.

