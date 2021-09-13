SMI 12’077 0.1%  SPI 15’605 0.1%  Dow 34’835 0.7%  DAX 15’701 0.6%  Euro 1.0888 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’190 0.5%  Gold 1’793 0.2%  Bitcoin 40’998 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9221 0.4%  Öl 73.4 0.6% 
Revolution Acceleration Acquisition a Aktie [Valor: 112804219 / ISIN: US0846561076]
13.09.2021 18:49:23

Berkshire Grey is Exhibiting at IMHX Connect, the UK’s Premier Intralogistics Event, to Showcase Intelligent Enterprise Robotic Solutions to the Broader European Market

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Berkshire Grey Inc. - Sept 13, 2021: Media Snippet

BEDFORD, Mass. and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced that its European team of robotic automation experts is participating in IMHX Connect this week to showcase Berkshire Grey’s portfolio of Intelligent Enterprise Robotic (IER) solutions to  customers in the Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries across the UK and the European market.

IMHX Connect is the UK’s largest event for intralogistics, and the premier gathering place for logistics and supply chain professionals from across the UK and Europe.  This year’s event is being held virtually and runs from 13-17 September 2021. Registration for the event is free to qualified supply chain professionals.

The IMHX event networking platform is now open to book one-on-one meetings with Berkshire Grey’s European team to discuss the latest advancements in robotic automation for warehousing and supply chain applications. Learn how you can better meet labor challenges, improve distribution throughput, streamline eCommerce fulfillment, speed up store replenishment, and optimize package sortation with Intelligent Enterprise Robotics from Berkshire Grey.

The Berkshire Grey experience at IMHX will feature solution demonstrations including:

  • Berkshire Grey Solution Highlights
  • Robotic Picking Across Berkshire Grey’s eCommerce solution portfolio
  • Robotic Automation Solutions for Grocery Operations
  • Robotic Automation for Store Replenishment and Allocation Order Processing
  • Robotic Automation for Package Sortation

"Berkshire Grey has a full-service team of sales, solutions architects, deployment managers, and support engineers based in the UK to serve all of Europe,” said Neil Berry, Berkshire Grey’s SVP and General Manager EMEA. "The interest in Berkshire Grey’s advanced robotic automation solutions has been tremendous, and IMHX offers a great opportunity to connect with leading supply chain operators facing labor scarcity, operational challenges, and competitive pressures that our robotic solutions can address.”

Trusted by leading Retailers, eCommerce companies, Grocers, 3PL and Package Handling service providers because of its proven performance, Berkshire Grey delivers scalable solutions that grow with their customer’s businesses. With Berkshire Grey, IER, customers have access to solutions that support their order fulfillment needs across the entire supply chain. Berkshire Grey’s extensive services include installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based AI that provides predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics, and integration. 

Berkshire Grey’s automated solutions are modular, flexible, and available via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) implementation models, allowing customers to accelerate adoption of game-changing automation technology without upfront capital expenditures. 

To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Berkshire Grey 
Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:
Method Communications for Berkshire Grey
berkshiregrey@methodcommunications.com


﻿

