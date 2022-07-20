Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’075 -0.4%  SPI 14’262 -0.5%  Dow 31’875 0.2%  DAX 13’282 -0.2%  Euro 0.9888 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’585 -0.1%  Gold 1’697 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22’987 1.4%  Dollar 0.9713 0.3%  Öl 106.7 -0.6% 
0 CHF Kommission
21.07.2022 01:08:00

Berger Montague Investigates Securities Violations Against Solana Labs, Inc. and the Solana Foundation - Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 6, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased Solana ($SOL) cryptocurrency tokens issued by Solana Labs, Inc. ("Solana Labs" or the "Company") between March 24, 2020, and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Berger Montague Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berger Montague)

If you purchased $SOL during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/solana-labs/ 

Headquartered in San Francisco, Solana Labs, Inc., is a blockchain network and cryptocurrency operator. Solana Labs began issuing and offering $SOL cryptocurrency to U.S. investors on or about March 24, 2020.

According to a lawsuit recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Solana Labs and its co-defendants issued and sold $SOL  without registering the tokens with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required under the federal securities laws . The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Solana Labs and its co-defendants promoted and sold unregistered $SOL securities to investors, and that such investors have suffered losses as a consequence of the Defendants' misrepresentations and omissions.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Solana Labs is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Contacts
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net

Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-montague-investigates-securities-violations-against-solana-labs-inc-and-the-solana-foundation---lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-september-6-2022-301590443.html

SOURCE Berger Montague

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

20.07.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 18.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
20.07.22 Mehr Walmart bei Gap
20.07.22 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert
20.07.22 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
20.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Netflix jumps 📺 Stocks surge 📈 Tesla earnings 🚗 Bitcoin breaks resistance📊
20.07.22 Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent
19.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.85% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp
19.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
10.06.22 Bitcoin Kurs stürzt unter 30.000 Dollar - US-Inflation springt auf 8.6 Prozent
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’581.34 17.03 USSMNU
Short 11’737.25 13.75 TSSMOU
Short 12’254.04 8.33 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’074.65 20.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’322.85 12.58 JSSMVU
Long 9’705.44 7.43 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-Aktie letztlich etwas tiefer: Wachstum verlangsamt sich etwas
Nord Stream 1: Putin signalisiert erneute Gaslieferung
Gaslieferungen im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Credit Suisse-Aktie, Zur Rose-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Konzerne könnten nach der Valora-Übernahme ebenfalls auf der Wunschliste der Käufer stehen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts
Gazprom: Ausbleibende Unterlagen zur Turbine für Nord Stream 1 verhindern Einbau
Marktexperte Michael Burry rechnet mit anhaltender Inflation über Jahre
Georg Fischer-Aktie gefragt: Geringeres Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr - Anteil erneuerbarer Energie gesteigert
ASML-Aktie dreht trotzdem ins Plus: Verzögerte Umsatzbuchungen stimmen pessimistischer
iPhone-Nachfrage höher als erwartet? Analysten mit Zuversicht für Apples Erfolgsprodukt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit