24.06.2020 07:27:00

BerGenBio Announces Change to Presentation Time at Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress

BERGEN, Norway, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical need, announces a change to the presentation time of the Company's oral virtual presentation at the upcoming Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress. Updated details are as follows:

Date and time: 25 June 2020, 12.00 noon EST (6.00 pm CET)

Title: Targeting AXL to leverage checkpoint immunotherapy: Updated results of the BGBC008 phase II study of bemcentinib and pembrolizumab in recurrent NSCLC

Session name: Targeted Antibodies and Cellular Therapy

The presentation to be given by Prof. Hani Gabra MD PhD, CMO BerGenBio, will provide an update of results from a phase II trial (BGBC008), evaluating bemcentinib in combination with MSD's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with confirmed progression, including positive top line clinical and translational data from stage 1 of Cohort B in patients having failed prior immune checkpoint therapy.

The presentation will be available on the Company website in the Presentations section on 25 June: www.bergenbio.com/investors/presentations/

About AXL

AXL kinase is a cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms underlying life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL suppresses the body's immune response to tumours and drives cancer treatment failure across many indications. AXL expression defines a very poor prognosis subgroup in most cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential high value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities. Research has also shown that AXL mediates other aggressive diseases.

About Bemcentinib

Bemcentinib (formerly known as BGB324), is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent. Bemcentinib targets and binds to the intracellular catalytic kinase domain of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase and inhibits its activity. Increase in AXL function has been linked to key mechanisms of drug resistance and immune escape by tumour cells, leading to aggressive metastatic cancers.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostic tests to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. 

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:
Richard Godfrey
CEO, BerGenBio ASA
+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie
CFO, BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com
+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations
Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs  
Consilium Strategic Communications
bergenbio@consilium-comms.com
+44-20-3709-5700

Media Relations in Norway
Jan Petter Stiff
Crux Advisers
stiff@crux.no 
+47-995-13-891

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15728/3140484/1268722.pdf

Release

 

