+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
06.07.2020 09:23:00

Berg Propulsion Invests in Single Campus Manufacturing Location in Sweden

ÖCKERÖ, Sweden, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Leading manufacturer of mechanically and electrically driven propulsion systems and marine controls for vessels, Berg Propulsion will invest in the centralization of all manufacturing operations for controllable pitch propellers, azimuthing and transverse thrusters, and associated control systems to a single campus location in Sweden.

Currently, manufacturing operations are located across two separate campuses in Sweden and Singapore. Investments made by Berg Propulsion to merge manufacturing operations at one global location will enable increased warehouse capacity for spare parts and swing units.

The consolidation of the two facilities is planned to take place during the remainder of 2020 with further investment plans for increased assembly and warehouse capacity to support aftermarket support to be completed by the beginning of 2021.

Investments made in building a stronger manufacturing infrastructure follow the recent acquisition of Berg Propulsion, by Stefan Sedersten.

Stefan Sedersten, CEO Berg Propulsion says: "This change signifies the consolidation of manufacturing operations currently located in Singapore and Sweden. With this move we will form a single campus operation across all product lines located in Sweden just next to our R&D group."

Jon Töyrä, CFO Berg Propulsion says: "We have a long history of producing products in both Sweden and Singapore using the same process and quality systems for the three main product lines in both locations over the years. As we now invest in establishing a single campus operation it enables us to better utilize our footprint and make investments into increased velocity through the synergies of the widespread parts commonality between our products."

Joel Edman, After Sales Director Berg Propulsion says: "Our ability to serve our customers centers around our ability to provide high velocity services for spare parts and swing units. This investment enables us to further increase our service levels and speed to market with aftermarket support being at the very heart of our strategy."

Commenting on the recent acquisition, Wang Xiaohua, Managing Director East Berg Propulsion says: "The market feedback from the recent announcement has so far been positive and customers remember the Berg brand. We look forward to working closer with all of our customers and partners as we form the new Berg Propulsion company and further invest in our business."

About Berg Propulsion:

Berg Propulsion AB is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers for the shipping industry. The company is a global supplier of customized marine propulsion systems comprising of transverse and azimuth thrusters, controllable pitch propellers, control systems and system integration.

Technical expertise coupled with extensive industry knowledge deliver products and services with high and durable performance including 24-hour service. For information, click here. 

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Nyberg,
Managing Director West
+46-72-528-39-80
Jonas.nyberg@bergpropulsion.com 

Wang Xiaohua
Managing Director East
+86-138-1783-1878
wang.xiaohua@bergpropulsion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/berg-propulsion-ab/r/berg-propulsion-invests-in-single-campus-manufacturing-location-in-sweden,c3148495

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19622/3148495/1274539.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/berg-propulsion-ab/i/stefan-sedersten,c2803816

Stefan Sedersten

https://news.cision.com/berg-propulsion-ab/i/logo,c2803818

Logo

SOURCE Berg Propulsion AB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.19
3.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 363.30
2.92 %
Geberit 494.30
2.91 %
Adecco Group 46.76
2.75 %
Swiss Re 76.34
2.61 %
Roche Hldg G 330.70
0.58 %
Nestle 105.62
0.48 %
Givaudan 3’517.00
0.40 %
Swisscom 494.70
0.28 %
Lonza Grp 513.20
0.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
SMI startet Angriff auf Erholungshoch
06:14
Daily Market: SMI – Weiter im Seitwärtsmodus / Facebook – Schrecksekunde überstanden?
03.07.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
02.07.20
What the 2020 Russell Reconstitution Tells the Market
02.07.20
Guter Start ins dritte Quartal | BX Swiss TV
02.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, McDonald"s Corp
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
01.07.20
Schroders: Five reasons to use an active fund manager in emerging markets
30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
mehr
Guter Start ins dritte Quartal | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS: Darum sollten Anleger einen Blick auf den chinesischen Anleihemarkt werfen
Wirecard-Aktie bricht erneut ein: Wirecards Kerngeschäft offenbar seit Jahren mit Verlusten
So beeinflussen Bitcoin-Wale die Kryptobörsen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
In-Gold-We-Trust-Report 2020: Das sehen Experten für den Goldpreis vorher
S&P 500: So viele Netto-Short-Positionen wie nie zuvor
Tesla-Aktie: Analyst rechnet mit 650'000 Tesla Cybertruck-Vorbestellungen
Darum dürften Millennials den Kryptowährungen zu Rückenwind verhelfen
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt startet mit Aufschlägen in die neue Woche. Der DAX bewegt sich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB