Berg Consulting Group Celebrates 20 Years in Business

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the renowned consulting firm dedicated to the background screening industry, has reached an exciting milestone as the business celebrates 20 years of consulting and helping background screening businesses achieve their goals. Thanks to the company's experienced team and custom services, consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) have realized big growth, greater profits and overall stronger business operations.

The Group is the leading M&A intermediary in the industry with 88 completed deals, from large nine figure deals to smaller five figure deals. Also, the team has saved CRAs millions of dollars in data costs through their innovative, no-cost Better Vendor Program and has consulting agreements with over 100 CRAs.

The original mission remains the same to this day: to advise, consult and guide background screening business owners and their staff to healthier bottom lines, quicker turnaround times, more accurate reporting tools, and best practice solutions.

The company is led by founder Bruce Berg (also a founding member of the background screening industry's trade association) who prior to founding the Group, built and sold the for-runner company to First Advantage, now one of the top three screening companies in the industry that recently sold for more than $1.5B.

Bruce Berg reflected on the 20th anniversary and his 30 years in the industry by saying, "I could not have imagined the dynamic changes our industry has experienced but am grateful for the partners, colleagues and friends who have helped along the way. Having endured through market growth, recession, technology revolutions, government regulation and more, we are well-suited to serve and look forward to many more years of helping background screeners achieve their business goals.

Berg Consulting Group is the premier consultant to the Background Screening Industry since 2000. The team provides growth strategies, merger & acquisition services, vendor management, business valuations and business optimization tools for professional background screeners. Berg's team caters to privately and publicly held screening businesses ranging from the smallest consumer reporting agency to the industry leaders. For more information, please go to: www.bergconsultinggroup.com.

