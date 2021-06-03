Benzinga Hosts Cannabis Capital Conference

DETROIT, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns for an all-day virtual event on June 3-4.

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and On-Demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss the opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

"This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is bringing together the movers and shakers in the industry with keynotes by GrowGeneration and Trulieve and fireside chats with Canopy Growth, Charlotte's Web, Sundial Growers, MariMed Inc., and 4Front Ventures.

Special guests Jason Wild, Managing Member & Chief Investment Officer, JW Asset Management and Chris Webber, Founder & Five-Time NBA Player All-Star, Webber Health & Wellness will discuss The $100 Million Cannabis Impact Fund for Social Equity with Tim Seymour, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Seymour Asset Management, Friday, June 4 at 3:50pm EST.

Panels covering the cannabis industry's path to success: key ancillary businesses, leveraging tech & services to scale the cannabis retail footprint and the schools of thought around psychedelics and how it relates to stock prices will feature companies such as Fluence, urban-gro, Dutchie, MagicMed and Mindset Pharma.

Benzinga conferences offer insights for investors, education for traders and thought leadership for all attendees. Here is a list of all the companies presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Benzinga conferences offer our retail audience expert education. Check out the experts on tap to help you navigate the cannabis industry:

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event's official website: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

