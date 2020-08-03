03.08.2020 10:30:00

Bentley Systems' Chief Digital Officer discusses resilience in flexibility through cloud infrastructure | Business Chief North America

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [BizClik Media Group (BMG)], announced today the release of Business Chief North America August 2020 edition.

This month's cover features Jeff Richardson, CDO at Bentley Systems, on the state of the art cloud infrastructure which benefits internal and external stakeholders. "Living in a cloud-focused world, security is huge for us," he tells us. "Our CIO, Claire Rutkowski, came on board in October 2016 and has been heavily focused on integrating a robust and industry-leading cloud security platform. Along with instituting a security office, we have beefed up our security staff and infrastructure by around 800% in the past five years."

In addition to Bentley Systems, we speak to Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini, who discusses the investor management landscape prior to and post COVID-19 and Max Cheprasov, Chief Automation Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network on why developing an AI and automation strategy is essential to modern enterprises' future.

Elsewhere within our August edition of Business Chief NA we explore the HR technology trends of 2020 and look more closely at the benefits they can provide an organisation that is looking to digitally transform its HR operations, while our Top 10 ranks the region's most valuable digital technology brands.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from AltaMed Health Services, COLOTRAQ, Dentsu Aegis Network, Digital Realty, Interstitial Systems, McDermott International Inc, SAP Global Center of Excellence and more!

About Business Chief North America

https://www.businesschief.com/

Business Chief is a 'Digital Community' that connects the world's largest brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends pivoting towards technology and digital transformation.

Business Chief is a 'trusted authority' on the latest industry news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on Leadership & Digital Strategy, Corporate Finance, Technology and Human Capital.

The focus of Business Chief's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, an world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Business Chief also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

Business Chief is read by industry professionals at all levels as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

