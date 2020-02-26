Benjamin Trotter, Attorney at Law, P.C. Offers Complimentary Consultations for Credit Card Debt Lawsuit Defense

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Benjamin Trotter is offering complimentary credit card debt lawsuit consultations to help Texas families start the New Year with a clean slate.

Credit card companies use intimidation and other strong-arm tactics to collect consumer debt. When harassment and phone calls to employers and family members no longer work, debt collectors turn to lawsuits in their efforts to collect from individuals and families who have fallen on hard times.

Most consumers are overwhelmed at the thought of dealing with a lawsuit on top of their other financial hardships. Understanding this, Trotter is pleased to provide potential clients in South Texas, the Hill Country, and beyond free consultations to help them sort through their options. Trotter offers his clients flexible meeting times, even before or after regular business hours, and he meets them wherever is most convenient––his office, their home, or even a local coffee shop.

Trotter believes that everyone is entitled to a competent defense attorney in a credit card debt lawsuit. Should clients decide to hire Trotter and Debt Legal Defense after their consultation, he offers reasonable flat-rate fees and monthly payment plans to make his services affordable for every budget. Payments start as low as $50, and in some cases, clients do not need to pay any expenses out-of-pocket.

Upon hiring Trotter and his team, clients can expect an aggressive, yet professional, defense. Most debt defense cases are settled out of court for significantly less than what is owed, but hiring an experienced attorney is critical in order to obtain the most favorable results.

To take advantage of Debt Legal Defense's free consultation offer, contact 210-468-1008 to schedule an appointment.

About Benjamin Trotter and Debt Legal Defense

Benjamin Trotter, Attorney at Law, P.C., has worked both for debt collection companies and consumers, giving him a unique perspective that serves his clients well as a debt defense attorney. Born and raised in Texas, Trotter founded his firm in 2015 in order to assist clients in debt lawsuits, with the goal of eliminating or reducing outstanding balances. In addition to running his own firm. Trotter is a Partner with The Rutherford Law Firm, PLLC. Learn more by visiting http://debtlegaldefense.com, calling Benjamin Trotter, Attorney at Law, P.C. at 210-468-1008, or visit the firm at 923 S. Alamo, Suite 2, San Antonio, TX 78205.

