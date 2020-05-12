+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
Benjamin Bellwether launches as a fashion trend and education service

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Bellwether, a fashion trend forecasting service based in New York City, today announced the launch of its trend forecasting and business acumen service and release of its first set of insights and educational courses. Customers can explore free articles and subscribe to in-depth market shopping reports and education courses covering topics including Sustainability Basics of Fashion Business and Marketing Basics for Fashion Business.

Bellwether surveys street and runway looks, in-store and online comp shopping, social media and search engine traffic to distill market trends into actionable reports that customers can use to improve their product development and product processes. The service also uses this data to provide insights about marketing, sustainability and general business practices.

Benjamin Bellwether content includes:

    • trend alerts, industry news, shifts in consumer behavior and other quick insights to inform your day to day decisions;
    • seasonal global trends, shopping the market analysis, and more reports to make decisions about your product mix; and,
    • foundations of marketing, sustainability basics, eco-design, and other educational courses to grow your business strategically.

"Bellwether is a place where small businesses can learn about the new trends in the market, what's happening next Spring with those trends and then also how to market that idea to a customer," says Bellwether. "We don't use a lot of industry jargon, it's ad-free and we try not to get wrapped up in the new 'chic' thing. We'd rather provide you with current trend information and timeless business know-how; and, have you use your own intuition and make it come to life."

For more information, images or interview requests, please contact:

Benjamin Bellwether
+1 (929) 244-0326
benjamin@benjaminbellwether.com  

About Benjamin Bellwether 

Benjamin Bellwether provides information and ideas for fashion's product developers. We specialize in sustainability, fashion trend forecasting and marketing. Through our website, you can access free Quick Insights and downloadable courses to educate yourself on sustainability and marketing for your business.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benjamin-bellwether-launches-as-a-fashion-trend-and-education-service-301057108.html

SOURCE Benjamin Bellwether

