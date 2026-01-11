Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.01.2026 14:50:36

Benitec Biopharma Provides Positive Long-Term Clinical Study Results For BB-301 Phase 1b/2a Trial

(RTTNews) - Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) announced encouraging long-term results from its BB-301 Phase 1b/2a clinical study evaluating BB-301 for the treatment of dysphagia in oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD).

Patient 1 of Cohort 1 has now completed the 24-month post-treatment assessment. At this timepoint, the patient continued to demonstrate powerful disease-modifying effects of BB-301, with deepening improvements in post-swallow pharyngeal residue and overall dysphagic symptom burden compared to both the pre-treatment baseline and the 12-month follow-up. These improvements were confirmed through x-ray-based swallowing studies and the Sydney Swallow Questionnaire (SSQ).

Patient 4 of Cohort 1 also continued to show a strong response to BB-301 at the 12-month follow-up, reinforcing the durability of treatment benefits.

In addition, the first four patients enrolled in Cohort 1 have now completed the 12-month statistical follow-up period. All four patients were classified as formal Responders to BB-301 at the 12-month timepoint, meeting Benitec's pre-specified statistical criteria for response. These criteria require improvement across two or more of the five categories of assessment comprising the Responder Analysis. The results highlight the consistent and durable efficacy of BB-301 across multiple measures of swallowing function and symptom burden.

BNTC closed regular trading on January 9 at $11.84 per share, reflecting a decline of $0.34, or 2.79%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

