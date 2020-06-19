Benefits of House Call Medicine Highlighted by COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Orders and Social Distancing, says Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 31article on Yahoo Finance reports on a prominent Los Angeles-based hospital's recent efforts to encourage those in the community to prioritize their health and begin to start scheduling in-person visits when needed now that protocols have been set to make doctor visits safer. The article reports that many hospitals in Southern California never reached full capacity or experienced the surge in COVID-19 patients they expected. What the hospitals found, the article explains, was that the number of online-visits quickly rose from 150 a week to over 10,000 a week. The hospital community also found that the public was hesitant to step into hospitals or clinics, and many of those who have since returned to receive care for their non-coronavirus issues should have been seen much earlier. Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles says that, while social distancing remains extremely important, neglecting one's ongoing health problems to avoid the risk of being exposed to viral illnesses can have some less than pleasant unexpected outcomes.

Dr. Michael Farzam says that house call medicine is a good alternative for individuals in need of general medical care but who are also looking to avoid medical buildings and clinics. Especially in the time of COVID, the board-certified physician says that the advantages of choosing house call doctors continue to increase. In addition to patients not needing to risk worsening their condition through the stress of going to a doctor's office and sitting in a crowded waiting room full of other ill patients, they can rest comfortably at home without the risk of infecting others while medical care is brought directly to their doorsteps, says Dr. Michael Farzam.

While home visits from doctors might seem quaintly old-fashioned, Dr. Michael Farzam says the service has made a comeback due to advances in medical technology. Much like most other types of technology over the last two decades, medical equipment has miniaturized and become easily portable, allowing doctors to once again bring care directly to patients' homes without sacrificing the best of 21st-century medical care, Dr. Michael Farzam explains.

There may be added benefits. Dr. Farzam says he can spend an average of 45 minutes with each patient, much longer than most clinic-based doctors are typically allowed. He also adds that, while virtual visits have their place, they also have obvious limitations. He recounts a case where a doctor visited an aging ill-patient with flu-like symptoms. Once the doctor arrived, the physicians immediately smelled the real problem -- a gas leak that the elderly individual wasn't able to smell. Sometimes, notes the doctor, there's no substitute for showing up.

