BenefitMall Partners with Employee Navigator, Rolls Out Benefits Administration Integration for Mid-Atlantic Market

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced it has established a new integration with Employee Navigator's powerful Benefits Administration solution for brokers in the Mid-Atlantic market.

This new integration will eliminate manually inputting client data into the carrier systems. The solution accurately syncs the client's employee demographics and enrollment data in real time.

"At BenefitMall, we are constantly seeking opportunities to bring new solutions and technologies to our brokers that can simplify administrative tasks and allow them to focus on caring for their clients," said Robert Poli, Mid-Atlantic market director of BenefitMall. "We are excited to roll out this new integration with Employee Navigator for the Mid-Atlantic market that will help brokers eliminate errors that are bound to occur with manual data entries."

With this integration, clients can utilize the power of Employee Navigator by quickly enrolling new hires, comparing and selecting plans, and managing contribution levels. By syncing to BenefitMall, the client receives consolidated billing and administrative support and the simplicity of one invoice and one service team, as well as data integration to carriers. This modernized approach to HR is managed through a centralized HR management console and access to reporting and configuration tools.

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with BenefitMall," said Employee Navigator CEO, George Reese. "Our organizations are both focused on delivering brokers seamless technology solutions and this integration will ultimately result in brokers and employers spending less time on manual administration."

Employee Navigator's Benefits Administration solution is available today to BenefitMall's brokers and their clients in the Mid-Atlantic market only.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. As the largest general agency, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits, compliance, and HR software provider. The company currently works with more than 2,000 industry-leading brokers nationwide, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 50,000 companies and 10 million employees and dependents.

Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit www.employeenavigator.com

