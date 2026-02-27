Benefiting from Property Sales Growth, Sino Land Interim Revenue Increases by 34.5% to HK$5,185 Million



Solid Fundamentals and Prudent Financial Management Positioned to Capture Opportunities Summary of 202 5 /202 6 Interim Results



The Group's revenue for the six months ended 31 December 2025 ("Interim Period") was HK$5,185 million (2024: HK$3,854 million), representing an increase of 34.5% year-on-year. The Group's unaudited underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties, was HK$2,220 million (2024: HK$2,241 million).

Steady interim dividend at HK15 cents per share (2024: HK15 cents per share).

Attributable revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$6,912 million (2024: HK$2,448 million), representing an increase of 182.4% year-on-year. The recent positive sales momentum was driven by the well-received launches of Villa Garda, Grand Mayfair III, and ONE PARK PLACE, as well as the sales of residential units and car parking spaces at St. George's Mansions.

Attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,708 million (2024: HK$1,748 million).

Attributable hotel revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$822 million (2024: HK$794 million).

Over the past six months, the Group acquired two land parcels in Tuen Mun and Jordan Valley, demonstrating our confidence in Hong Kong's long-term prospects and our disciplined and strategic approach to land bank replenishment.

Financial Highlights



For the six months ended 31 December:

202 5

2024

Change



Revenue

HK$5,185 million

HK$3,854 million

+34.5%

Underlying profit

HK$2,220 million

HK$2,241 million

-0.9%

Profit attributable to shareholders

HK$1,533 million

HK$1,820 million

-15.8%

Dividend per share







Interim

HK15 cents

HK15 cents

-



Results and Business Highlights



HONG KONG SAR -



Mr. Daryl Ng Win Kong, Chairman of Sino Land, and the Group's management will continue to uphold prudent financial management while striving to enhance operational efficiency and productivity to capture future opportunities.

After taking into account the revaluation loss (net of deferred taxation) on investment properties of HK$682 million (2024: revaluation loss of HK$407 million), which is a non-cash item, the Group reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$1,533 million for the Interim Period (2024: HK$1,820 million). Earnings per share was HK$0.17 (2024: HK$0.21). As at 31 December 2025, the Group had net cash of HK$51,402 million.



Property Sales – Accelerated sales momentum drives strong segment performance



Total revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including property sales of associates and joint ventures, attributable to the Group was HK$6,912 million (2024: HK$2,448 million). Market sentiment improved notably in the second half of 2025, supported by the interest rate cut cycle, stronger financial market performance, and the inflow of talent and overseas students, all of which helped underpin housing demand.



The Group has won two government land tenders over the past six months, namely Tuen Mun Town Lot No. 569 on Hoi Chu Road in Tuen Mun and New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6674 on Choi Hing Road in Jordan Valley. These acquisitions continue to reflect our confidence in Hong Kong's long-term prospects and our disciplined and strategic approach to replenishing the land bank with projects offering good development value.



Two new projects are scheduled for launch in 2026, namely La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O and the Wing Kwong Street/Sung On Street Development Project in To Kwa Wan. Total units sold from 1 July 2025 to 13 February 2026 reached 2,325 (attributable units: 1,052), mainly driven by the well-received launches at Villa Garda, Grand Mayfair III and ONE PARK PLACE.



A diversified and balanced investment property portfolio reinforces long-term resilience



For the Interim Period, the Group's attributable gross rental revenue, including share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,708 million (2024: HK$1,748 million), representing a decrease of 2.3% year-on-year. This decline was mainly due to the soft retail environment at the beginning of 2025, which put pressure on rental reversions, although retail sentiment improved sequentially. Overall occupancy of the Group's investment property portfolio remained stable during the Interim Period.



Hong Kong remains well positioned to leverage its status as an international hub and financial centre, highlighted by the 119 new listings that ranked the city first globally in IPO fundraising in 2025. Supported by the HKSAR Government, the strong uptake of talent schemes and robust financial market activity strengthen overall market sentiment and lay a solid foundation for sustained business growth. The Group is actively implementing targeted marketing and promotional campaigns to stimulate foot traffic to its malls and drive retail consumption.



As at 31 December 2025, the Group has approximately 13.5 million square feet of attributable floor area of investment properties and hotels in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.



Hotel Operations – Continuous improvement in occupancy rates



For the Interim Period, the Group's hotel revenue, including attributable share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$822 million compared to HK$794 million in the last interim period, and the corresponding operating profit was HK$289 million (2024: HK$261 million).



Hong Kong continued to see a solid tourism rebound in 2025, with visitor arrivals recovering amid an increasingly vibrant event calendar. With a diverse pipeline of events scheduled for 2026, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting, the Group remains confident in the outlook for Hong Kong's tourism sector.



With solid fundamentals and balance sheet, the Group is well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities



The Group continues to make steady strides on its sustainability journey. In the Interim Period, Sino Land was recognised in CDP's Climate Change A List and named Global Sector Leader in the Residential category of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, achieving the highest five-star rating in both Development Benchmark and Standing Investment Benchmark. The Company also received MSCI's top 'AAA' ESG rating, up from 'AA'. These recognitions reaffirm Sino Land's commitment to promoting ESG and sustainability.



'As the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong are poised to attract increasing global capital inflows from investors, I am encouraged by the notable improvement in the economic and operating environment since the second half of 2025. Supported by the Government's measures, more than 270,000 talent have been attracted to Hong Kong to date, while visitor arrivals and the establishment of family offices have both recorded double-digit growth in recent years. Hong Kong also ranked first globally in IPO fundraising last year, which has helped strengthen market sentiment and support the upward trajectory. The newly announced Budget is closely aligned with the nation's development strategy and the 15th Five-Year Plan across key priority areas. It fosters the development of the Northern Metropolis and innovation and technology, further highlighting Hong Kong's close connectivity with Chinese Mainland and the world, as well as its large pool of talent. These initiatives are expected to help draw additional talent, enterprises and capital, and to reinforce international investors' confidence in the Hong Kong market.



Amid expectations of further interest rate cuts and a solid recovery in tourism, the Group remains optimistic about the overall outlook and expects the residential market to retain its momentum. We will continue to uphold prudent financial management while striving to enhance operational efficiency and productivity. With a solid financial position and forward-looking strategies, we are well positioned to capture future opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value for our investors,' said Mr. Daryl Ng Win Kong, Chairman of Sino Land.



