04.10.2020 05:00:00

Benchmark Receives Greatest Accolades in World Vaccine Congress History

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Research is excited to announce that, for as many years as the World Vaccine Congress first chose a Best Clinical Research Site or Network, Benchmark is the only participant in the VIE awards that has ever been awarded a win or runner-up status each and every year since the inception of the award.

This equates to seven wins and six runners up in one of the two (or both) of the awards for 10 consecutive years.

Mark Lacy, CEO of Benchmark, commented "How proud we are to be the one and only company having won both the largest number of awards during the last decade and is also the only company to have shared the winners podium more than any other."

"Furthermore, I want to say thanks to VaxCorps (for being Benchmark's partner in the Vaccine Network category) and AMR for having been awarded the 2nd highest number of accolades in the history of the conference."

Benchmark Research is an integrated site network comprised of six (6) geographically diverse, multi-therapeutic sites. The industry leader in the conduct of vaccine clinical trials, Benchmark sites are united by centralized processes and operating procedures that maximize rapid study initiation and execution. Our management team coordinates with our Principal Investigators and experienced site teams to determine study feasibility, contractual agreement and recruitment strategies. We provide high-volume patient recruitment and retention, ensure appropriate data capture and excellent study conduct, and many other benefits to working with such an experienced partner.

VaxCorps is a network of highly experienced, geographically diverse clinical research centers specializing in the conduct of vaccine trials in healthy adult, elderly, and pediatric populations. With top sites across the US and Canada, VaxCorps has access to more than 13M+ potential subjects. This alliance brings high-value solutions to vaccine trials by streamlining start-up across all sites, timely execution, ability to integrate key operational procedures, and more.

SOURCE Benchmark Research

