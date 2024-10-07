Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
50 CHF Bonus
Benchmark Electronics Aktie [Valor: 912348 / ISIN: US08160H1014]
08.10.2024 00:05:52

Benchmark Electronics Names Bryan Schumaker CFO

Benchmark Electronics
37.37 CHF 0.02%
(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE), announced the appointment of Bryan Schumaker as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) effective October 8.

Schumaker brings more than 20 years of financial and leadership experience across public and private sectors, driving growth, operational excellence, and strategic capital management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark. "With his deep understanding of the manufacturing industry and proven track record of success as a public company CFO, we are confident Bryan will play a key role in our strategic direction while driving operational excellence. We are confident that his expertise will be a tremendous asset to Benchmark as we continue to scale our business and enhance shareholder value."

In his most recent role as CFO of SOURCE Global, Schumaker played a key role in transforming the financial operations of the company, preparing it for public market readiness and leading the development of a global shared service center in Malaysia.

