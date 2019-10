Bencardino Contractors At Motivation High School

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognized as one of the best schools in Pennsylvania, Motivation High School is a district-run magnet school located in Southwest Philadelphia.

Motivation High School has undergone extensive renovations inside and out. Bencardino Contractors has been hired to bring a fresh look to Motivation High School which has a great academic track record. Over ninety percent of graduates from Motivation High School attend college, and they achieve a 93% daily attendance average.

Bencardino is giving the parking lot a fresh look with new paving and has provided a new storm water system using a Bio-Basin with tree beds. Lou Bencardino is pictured here visiting the job site.

SOURCE Bencardino Contractors