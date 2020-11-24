SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’841 0.5%  Dollar 0.9127 0.0%  Öl 45.7 1.1% 

Ben Z. Cohen, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Z. Cohen, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Retina Specialist & Retina Surgeon with Retina Associates of New York.              

Establishing Retina Associates of New York in 1983, Dr. Cohen used his extensive training and experience as a retina specialist and surgeon to provide patients with personalized and focused care using the most advanced medical treatments available to address diseases of the retina. The practice has since grown to include fully equipped satellite offices in Queens and in New Rochelle, which serve patients in Southern Westchester and the Bronx. The group of highly-skilled, board-certified ophthalmologists and retinal specialists demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity and continue to provide top quality personalized patient care. Devoted to expanding his vision, Dr. Cohen opened The Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York in 2006, which is conveniently adjacent to the Manhattan office. Dr. Cohen takes pride in that each facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that assists in providing the most advanced treatment available for conditions such as retinal tears and detachments, diabetic retinopathy, and macular edema, macular degeneration, and a host of other issues dealing with the health of the retina.    

As a well-seasoned and trusted retina specialist and surgeon, Dr. Cohen has led a remarkable career for over 40 years. He is a respected voice in his field and is passionate about sharing his breadth of expertise in retinal diseases and ophthalmology. He has published articles in leading ophthalmology publications and authored chapters in various books. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Cohen's distinguished career began after he received his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his postgraduate internship at Long Island Jewish Hospital. Then he completed his ophthalmology residency training at the University of Chicago and a fellowship in macular disorders at Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. Thereafter, he completed a second fellowship in surgery at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary of Harvard Medical School and a third in clinical research at the Eye Research Institute of the Retina Foundation.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Cohen remains abreast of the latest developments by maintaining active memberships and affiliations with many professional organizations. He is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Heed Society, Schepens Society, American College of Surgeons, New York State Ophthalmological Society, and the American Society of Retinal Specialists which was formerly the Vitreous Society.

For further information, please visit https://www.retinany.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben-z-cohen-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301179244.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

