SMI 10’479 0.1%  SPI 12’970 0.1%  Dow 29’969 1.3%  DAX 13’278 1.2%  Euro 1.0820 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’506 1.2%  Gold 1’803 -1.9%  Bitcoin 17’657 5.2%  Dollar 0.9123 0.0%  Öl 47.5 3.6% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
24.11.2020 16:16:00

Ben Bridge Jeweler Launches Ultimate Seahawks Proposal Sweepstakes

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Bridge Jeweler, the distinguished family-run fine jeweler with over 70 retail stores in 10 states and one Canadian province, announced its "Ultimate Seahawks Proposal Sweepstakes," in which it will give away the ultimate proposal, including a $30,000 custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge engagement ring and a priceless Seahawks experience. From now through January 13th, Ben Bridge and Seahawks fans nationwide (except in the states of FL, NY, RI and PR) will have the chance to complete various activities to win weekly prizes and to increase their chances of winning the ultimate grand prize package. Contestants can learn more and sign up at www.benbridge.com/Seahawks or on the Ben Bridge Facebook page.

Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge Jeweler Personalized Engagement Rings https://www.benbridge.com/

"We are huge Seattle Seahawks fans and are proud of the tremendous positive impact they continue to make in our local community," says Lisa Bridge, President & CEO of Seattle-based Ben Bridge Jeweler. "We cannot imagine a better partner to help us create the ultimate celebration of love. With chances to score weekly prizes and a grand prize package worthy of a victory dance, this partnership is sure to inspire a kickoff to engagement season like never before."

From now to January 13, 2021, contestants can sign up through the Ben Bridge website and Facebook page. They will then be encouraged to complete various activities like fun quizzes or photo uploads to Instagram. Each activity completed earns a chance to win weekly jewelry and Seahawks prizes, as well as the ultimate grand prize package.

The Grand Prize Package, totaling over $34,000 in value, includes:

  • A $30,000 custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge ring with a Signature Forevermark Diamond center
  • Two Seahawks jerseys
  • Name recognition around the Seattle Seahawks stadium, Lumen Field
  • A VIP tour of Lumen Field
  • A meet and greet with the Seahawks' mascot Blitz
  • An incredible on-field proposal
  • A celebratory dinner in a luxe suite inside the stadium
  • A special appearance from a Seahawks Legend

The weekly jewelry prizes will highlight one of Ben Bridge Jeweler's proprietary brands or select partners, each chosen for its unique story and/or its thematic blue/green color. The total value in weekly giveaways is over $18,000, including:

  • $50.00 Seahawks Pro Shop gift card each week
  • Bella Ponte Black Diamond Band
  • G-Shock GA700 Watch
  • Lisa Bridge Collection Malachite & Onyx Chevron Necklace
  • Ikuma Canadian Diamond Bracelet
  • Toscano Italian Gold Necklace
  • Men's Onyx Bead Bracelet & Men's Sodalite Bead Bracelet
  • Pandora Jewelry Suite valued at $1,500, including Pavé Heart Necklace
  • Personalized Diamond Initial Necklace
  • Signature Forevermark Diamond Necklace
  • Breitling Chronomat Watch

Visit www.benbridge.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben-bridge-jeweler-launches-ultimate-seahawks-proposal-sweepstakes-301179242.html

SOURCE Ben Bridge Jeweler

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.82
3.55 %
LafargeHolcim 48.30
2.90 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.20
2.26 %
CieFinRichemont 77.98
2.01 %
Swiss Re 85.08
1.65 %
Alcon 57.20
-0.87 %
Geberit 547.00
-1.58 %
SGS 2’612.00
-1.80 %
Sika 228.60
-2.47 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-3.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
12:30
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
10:29
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
09:25
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Xofluza zur Grippe-Prophylaxe - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gewinnt
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow legt zu -- SMI um Nulllinie -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in Grün. Am heimischen Markt halten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit