Ben Bennett Joins Conjure As Board Advisor

LONDON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Bennett, SVP of Global Business Development at Irdeto joins the Advisory Board of Conjure — the London-based interface and innovation agency.

Ben joins Conjure's advisory board alongside Ryan Hall who has been acting as Non-Executive Director for the last 12 months.

"Conjure is an incredibly innovative digital product agency who I've had the privilege of working alongside over the past 3 years. I'm now thrilled to be joining them in a more formal capacity, helping them to expand their portfolio of impressive clients into North America," said Bennett.

Ben's 30 years of experience and success in managing everything from start-ups to NASDAQ listed technology companies will contribute to Conjure's future growth and success, expanding from a largely European-focused business to a global innovation agency.

"Ben joins Conjure at an incredibly exciting time, just as we are offering our creative and technology services to a wider range of clients that want to harness innovation for their digital products and services — especially on the US West Coast and across America as a whole," said Sam Clark, CEO of Conjure.

As part of the Advisory Board, Bennett with be providing counsel in the areas of global business development and growth, the evolution of professional services as well igniting new intellectual property and SaaS-based offerings.

Prior to his time at Conjure and Irdeto, Ben held management positions at OpenTV, Spyglass, Logica and British Telecom. Ben holds an Honors Degree in Engineering Science and Technology from Loughborough University of Technology in England and currently resides in San Francisco, USA.

About Conjure

Based in central London, UK, Conjure is an interface design, innovation and digital experience company with a strong track record developing daring, original applications for emerging technology platforms, harnessing the opportunities they present to their global client base of major brands, disruptive startups and everything in between.

A highly creative, passionate and tech-savvy team that has the perfect blend of youth and experience. Conjure lives and breathes the world of interfaces, apps and connected devices, with a team that is encouraged to experiment with the latest technologies, platforms and tools to ensure that they are always ahead of the curve.

