Bemis Manufacturing Company Announces Appointment of New CEO

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a global leader in plastics manufacturing and consumer goods, welcomes Jeff Lonigro as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jeff comes to Bemis from Trilliant Food and Nutrition, where he most recently served as Vice President. Prior to Trilliant, Jeff spent more than 20 years at ITW, where he served as Group President for the Industrial Welding Platform. Jeff holds a BBA degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside and is a CPA.

About Bemis

Headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Bemis Manufacturing Company is a major North American molder of diverse captive and custom plastic products, using engineering-grade thermoplastics and commodity resins. As a proprietary molder, Bemis is the world's largest manufacturer of toilet seats. As a custom molder, Bemis is among North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic injection-molded components. The company serves a host of Fortune 500 firms in consumer and industrial markets throughout North, Central and South Americas, and globally in Europe, Africa and the Far East. Bemis has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

