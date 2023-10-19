Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'448 -2.1%  SPI 13'701 -1.9%  Dow 33'414 -0.8%  DAX 15'045 -0.3%  Euro 0.9435 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'090 -0.4%  Gold 1'974 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'540 0.3%  Dollar 0.8915 -0.8%  Öl 93.0 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Experten läuten Alarmglocken: Ein neue Ära der Stagflation könnte drohen
Gewitterwolken voraus: Diese Herausforderungen dürften auf KI-Aktien zukommen
Krieg im Nahen Osten: Welche Entwicklung Experten für den Goldpreis erwarten
ExxonMobil greift nach Pioneer: Diese Auswirkungen könnte die Fusion auf den US-amerikanischen Ölmarkt haben
Evergrande-Investoren in Unruhe: Könnte der Immobiliengigant vor einem "unkontrollierten Zusammenbruch" stehen?
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

20.10.2023 01:00:00

Bellwether Introduces New Corporate Advisory Division Headed by Industry Expert Jigar Astik

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether announced that it has launched a new Corporate Advisory practice and named Jigar Astik as Managing Director to lead the group. Mr. Astik is responsible for establishing this new business line and expanding the Bellwether client base across industries.

Bellwether logo

Bellwether's Corporate Advisory practice serves private and public companies, providing tailored advisory solutions for diverse organizations. With a specialized focus on transaction advisory, performance enhancement and growth strategies, Bellwether helps businesses solve their most complex challenges.

Over the course of his career, Jigar has advised clients on transformative strategies and has extensive experience driving enterprise value throughout the M&A lifecycle. Jigar led a variety of complex corporate turnarounds, generating significant returns for stakeholders. At Bellwether, Jigar is focused on leading client service teams and delivering value for corporate and private equity clients. 

"Bellwether Asset Management is extremely pleased to add Jigar to our talented and growing  team," said Joe Mossotti, Bellwether Co-Founder. "We are at a key point in our growth and Jigar is a wonderful fit to help expand our service offerings and client-focused platform." Bellwether Co-Founder Dennis Grzeskowiak, commented further, "we believe his deep understanding of creating enterprise value through corporate transformations is a tremendous addition to our team".

"Bellwether has an amazing track record of success and our client success stories are tremendous," said Mr. Astik. "Each day I continue to be impressed with the caliber of talent and innovative data analytics, technology and client service". Mr. Astik continued "I look forward to building on Bellwether's position in the marketplace and expanding our scope of services with new and existing clients."

For additional detail about Bellwether's suite of services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit bellwetherco.com.

About Bellwether

Bellwether is an advisory firm that helps businesses solve their most complex challenges and enhance enterprise value. We specialize in formulating and executing dynamic growth and value enhancement strategies through true partnership with our clients. Merging deep industry expertise, advanced analytical capabilities and best-in-class talent, we create value across the business lifecycle, from transaction management to operational transformation. Bellwether is privately-held and has offices in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and London. To learn more, visit bellwetherco.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellwether-introduces-new-corporate-advisory-division-headed-by-industry-expert-jigar-astik-301962706.html

SOURCE Bellwether

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

19.10.23 Kapitalschutz: Eine sinnvolle Kombination für unsichere Zeiten
19.10.23 Julius Bär: 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sandoz Group AG
19.10.23 Marktüberblick: SAP und Deutsche Börse nach Zahlen im Fokus
19.10.23 SMI fällt auf 6-Monats-Tief
19.10.23 Albert Warnecke – Risiko runter, Rendite rauf – Risikomanagement neu gedacht | BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
18.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Frieden im Nahen Osten in weiter Ferne
18.10.23 Die Bedrohung aus dem Internet – Cybersecurity mehr als nur ein Schlagwort
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'955.91 16.57 SSGMZU
Short 11'096.25 13.56 SSFMMU
Short 11'514.68 8.73 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'448.23 19.10.2023 17:31:08
Long 10'016.90 19.69 F3SSMU
Long 9'783.20 13.73 UASSMU
Long 9'375.46 8.92 BESSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche macht weniger Umsatz - Ausblick bestätigt
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Shell verklagt Clariant - Schadensersatzforderung
DocMorris-Aktie stürzt ab: DocMorris wird trotz Stabilisierung pessimistischer
Nestlé-Aktie sinkt: Nestlé-Umsatz von starkem Schweizer Franken belastet
Im Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen verlieren zum Handelsende -- SMI letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Tesla-Aktie sackt ab: Tesla mit Umsatzplus und Gewinnrückgang
Schwacher Handel: SMI zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
Schindler-Aktie zieht an: Schindler verbessert Ergebnisse deutlich
Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit