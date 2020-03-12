+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 01:39:00

Bellport Resources Ltd. Disposes of Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp.

CALGARY, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Bellport Resources Ltd. ("Bellport"), together with Irene Bell (collectively, the "Vendors"), announce the Vendors disposed of beneficial ownership and control or direction over an aggregate of 5,025,113 common shares (the "Shares") in Stratabound Minerals Corp. ("Stratabound") by way of a private agreement at $0.05 per Share, for aggregate total consideration to the Vendors of $251,255.65 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, the Vendors had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 5,025,113 Shares, representing approximately 11.40% of the number of issued and outstanding Stratabound Shares. Immediately following the Disposition, the Vendors ceased to have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any Stratabound Shares.

Bellport has filed an early warning report in accordance with Part 5 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-over Bids and Issuer Bids and with Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The early warning report has been filed under Stratabound's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Bellport Resources Ltd.

