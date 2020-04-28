+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 21:27:00

Bellese Awarded CMS Quality Management and Review Systems (QMARS)

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare &  Medicaid Services awarded Bellese Technologies the Quality Management and Review Systems (QMARS) 5-year contract under GSA IT Schedule 70.  The QMARS online case management system supports the CMS Beneficiary and Family-Centered Care (BFCC) Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) program.  The QIO program is one of the largest federal programs dedicated to improving healthcare quality for Medicare beneficiaries across the country.

Bellese Logo

Using QMARS, BFCC QIOs enter and process online case reviews.  CMS and QIOs use QMARS data to gain insights on the quality and effectiveness of the case review process.  Bellese will use a human-centered design approach including  user research and service design methods to increase usability of the system and ultimately improve the quality of care received by Medicare beneficiaries throughout the United States.  Pam Offutt, CEO and Co-Owner of Bellese Technologies, said "Bellese looks forward to expanding its support of CMS quality programs and continuing its 10-year partnership with the CMS Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ)."

ABOUT BELLESE TECHNOLOGIES:

Founded in 2009, Bellese Technologies is a user-driven service design company in the Baltimore metro area. Bellese partners with health and human services clients in the public and private sectors.The firm leverages modern technology, user-guided design, and silo-busting collaboration to help its clients expand and accelerate the positive impact they have on society. Currently, Bellese works with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, supporting price transparency, Medicare payment system modernization, and quality of care initiatives.

Bellese holds the GSA IT 70 Schedule and two CMS agile blanket purchase agreements (BPA) — the Medicare Payment System Modernization (MPSM) BPA and the Agile Delivery to Execute Legislative Endeavors-Quality Related Initiatives (ADELE-QRI) BPA.

Bellese was recently recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by the Baltimore Sun for the second year in a row. Visit bellese.io/careers for more information on careers at Bellese.

Contact:
Mark Adkins, Marketing Manager
202-335-0065
press@bellese.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellese-awarded-cms-quality-management-and-review-systems-qmars-301048736.html

SOURCE Bellese Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
10:47
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
08:40
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Worldline-Aktie verliert: Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB