04.02.2020 14:50:00

Belle Meade Family Dentistry Soothes Dental Anxiety with Sedation Dentistry in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected dentists, Dr. James Pace, Dr. Temp Sullivan and Dr. James Pace, Jr. of Belle Meade Family Dentistry, often hear about children, teens and adults with mild, moderate or severe dental anxiety in Nashville, TN who resist coming to the dentist for oral health care. As a result, the esteemed dental team urges everyone with dental fear to learn how sedation dentistry treatments can make their next dental visit easy and comfortable.

Thousands of Americans avoid necessary dental care each year, solely due to their dental anxiety. This fear of the dentist may be due to a prior bad experience, heightened sensitivity to sounds and smells, general anxiousness, inability to sit still for long, embarrassment stemming from an imperfect smile and concerns about discomfort. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry can address each of these problems with a comfortable and welcoming staff and office environment free from judgment. This team also knows that an additional relaxing touch of sedation dentistry can make a big difference. That's why they offer oral conscious sedation, nitrous oxide and IV sedation at their modern and cutting-edge practice.

Patients who opt for oral sedation take medication before they arrive for their appointment. The medicine promotes a sense of calm and well-being. However, the oral sedatives used allow the individual to remain responsive throughout the entire procedure. Drs. Pace and Dr. Sullivan are each trained to deliver oral conscious sedation in Nashville, TN.

Nitrous oxide can be another excellent solution for combatting dental anxiety. Patients breathe in medication through a mask. This treatment begins working immediately to bring about intense feelings of relaxation. As soon as the mask is removed, the patient returns to a natural mental state.

For those with more advanced forms of dental anxiety, or those who wish to combine multiple treatments into one visit, patients can receive IV sedation from the Belle Meade Family Dentistry team as well. This team partners with an experienced anesthesiologist to administer and manage IV sedation throughout the appointment. That way they can focus on providing each patient with custom and meticulous care.
Anyone living in the Nashville, TN area who experiences dental anxiety and wants to get the dental care they deserve is invited to call Belle Meade Family Dentistry at 615-298-2030.

About the Dentists

Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 35 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Dental Society and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was a 2015 Patient's Choice Award Winner, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has led and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. Dr. James Pace Jr. received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including teeth-in-a-day dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.

 

SOURCE Belle Meade Family Dentistry

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
08:52
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
07:23
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Vor langem Rücklauf? / Novartis – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
SGS-Aktie verliert deutlich: Familie von Finck verkauft Grossteil ihrer Beteiligung - GBL stockt auf
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Bis zu 10% Rendite: Diese europäischen Aktien überzeugen mit hohen Dividenden
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;