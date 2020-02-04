Belle Meade Family Dentistry Soothes Dental Anxiety with Sedation Dentistry in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected dentists, Dr. James Pace, Dr. Temp Sullivan and Dr. James Pace, Jr. of Belle Meade Family Dentistry, often hear about children, teens and adults with mild, moderate or severe dental anxiety in Nashville, TN who resist coming to the dentist for oral health care. As a result, the esteemed dental team urges everyone with dental fear to learn how sedation dentistry treatments can make their next dental visit easy and comfortable.

Thousands of Americans avoid necessary dental care each year, solely due to their dental anxiety. This fear of the dentist may be due to a prior bad experience, heightened sensitivity to sounds and smells, general anxiousness, inability to sit still for long, embarrassment stemming from an imperfect smile and concerns about discomfort. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry can address each of these problems with a comfortable and welcoming staff and office environment free from judgment. This team also knows that an additional relaxing touch of sedation dentistry can make a big difference. That's why they offer oral conscious sedation, nitrous oxide and IV sedation at their modern and cutting-edge practice.

Patients who opt for oral sedation take medication before they arrive for their appointment. The medicine promotes a sense of calm and well-being. However, the oral sedatives used allow the individual to remain responsive throughout the entire procedure. Drs. Pace and Dr. Sullivan are each trained to deliver oral conscious sedation in Nashville, TN.

Nitrous oxide can be another excellent solution for combatting dental anxiety. Patients breathe in medication through a mask. This treatment begins working immediately to bring about intense feelings of relaxation. As soon as the mask is removed, the patient returns to a natural mental state.

For those with more advanced forms of dental anxiety, or those who wish to combine multiple treatments into one visit, patients can receive IV sedation from the Belle Meade Family Dentistry team as well. This team partners with an experienced anesthesiologist to administer and manage IV sedation throughout the appointment. That way they can focus on providing each patient with custom and meticulous care.

Anyone living in the Nashville, TN area who experiences dental anxiety and wants to get the dental care they deserve is invited to call Belle Meade Family Dentistry at 615-298-2030.

About the Dentists

Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 35 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Dental Society and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was a 2015 Patient's Choice Award Winner, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has led and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. Dr. James Pace Jr. received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including teeth-in-a-day dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.

