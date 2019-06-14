Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine Expands Cosmetic Injectable Menu with Jeuveau™ and Belotero Balance® in Mill Valley, CA

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Faye Jamali of Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine in Marin County, California, is excited to offer patients two more effective cosmetic injectable options for smoothing wrinkles and replenishing lost volume:



Jeuveau™ is a cosmetic injectable that works similar to Botox® by relaxing the muscle activity underlying frown lines to ultimately provide a smoother appearance to the skin between the brows.

Belotero Balance® restores lost volume and smoothes nasolabial lines and lip lines with a hyaluronic-acid-based gel that is uniquely formulated to integrate into the skin for the most natural-looking results.

Dr. Jamali also offers Botox® and the complete Juvéderm® line of dermal fillers. She will help you choose the best injectables for your needs during your personal consultation.

In addition to a leading selection of cosmetic injectables, Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine provides state-of-the-art, award-winning treatments, including FDA-cleared CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction,Halo™ Laser Skin Renewal, BBL™ photofacials,Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®, Vivace™ Micro Needle RF, and much more. To learn more about Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine, call 415.887.8718 or request a personal consultation today.

About Dr. Faye Jamali

Dr. Jamali believes aesthetic medicine is an art, and is thrilled to bring her years of medical experience to Belle Marin, providing award-winning treatments and personalized care, Dr. Jamali received her medical degree from the University of California Davis School of Medicine. She is proud to perform every service on her menu, carefully tailoring each treatment to a patient's unique needs and goals.

About Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine

Dr. Faye Jamali believes in enhancing a patient's assets while preserving their natural essence, and has designed a sophisticated, eco-friendly space where patients can feel comfortable and inspired to achieve their personal best, both inside and out. Dr. Jamali is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of non-surgical aesthetic treatments with minimal downtime. She has received special training to become a certified provider of the Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®, two skin rejuvenation treatments featuring platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a concentrated portion of a patient's own blood, for intense age-defying benefits. Dr. Jamali is also trained to perform other PRP treatments, including the O-Shot® for female sexual health, the P-Shot® for men's sexual health and PRP hair restoration for both men and women. Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine also offers NovaThreads®, Botox® and the Juvéderm® family of dermal fillers, Halo™ laser skin renewal, Forever Young BBL™ photofacials, MicroLaserPeel®, ProFractional™ laser skin resurfacing, microneedling collagen induction therapy, chemical peels, medical-grade skin care products, laser hair removal, CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction, Kybella® submental fat reduction, SkinTyte™ II non-invasive skin tightening treatment, Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®, PRP hair restoration, the O-Shot® and P-Shot®, and medical-grade skin care products.

SOURCE Belle Marin Aesthetic Medicine