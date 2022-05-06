Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’730 -1.2%  SPI 15’075 -1.3%  Dow 32’899 -0.3%  DAX 13’674 -1.6%  Euro 1.0429 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’629 -1.8%  Gold 1’883 0.4%  Bitcoin 35’557 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9891 0.4%  Öl 113.1 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
07.05.2022 00:05:00

Bella Thorne Set To Star In Dark Comedy, The Trainer, Directed By Tony Kaye

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Thorne is set to star alongside Vito Schnabel in the upcoming dark comedy, The Trainer, directed by Tony Kaye (American History X).

The film has taken nearly a decade to develop and is currently in production. It is based on an original script by Schnabel and takes place in Los Angeles over the course of eight days. Not many details of the film have been released, however it is described as sleep deprived chaos as it follows fitness expert Jack (Schnabel) down a deranged road for the American dream.

Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler are producing, with George Paaswell serving as executive producer.

Details of Throne's character have not yet been disclosed.

"I'm so excited Vito is bringing this story to life with Tony Kaye, Thorne said. I think the entire team is going to be an amazing collaboration. I'm thrilled to be working with everyone, especially Taylour Paige – I'm a big fan of Zola."

Thorne also added: "Working with Julia Fox has been a lot of fun. She's a kind of don't screw with me chick and I love those kind of women! We have some really outrageous stuff together."

Throne is an actor, singer, writer and entrepreneur. Her book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray became an instant best seller in 2019. Some of Throne's filmography includes Netflix's The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Infamous, Chick Fight and Girl. She is also known for Freeform's hit series Famous in Love. Last year, Throne starred in Amazon Prime's Paradise City, and also appeared in Lionsgate's Habit and romance Time Is Up. She recently wrapped production for thriller Rumble Through the Dark, co-starring Aaron Eckhart, and Time Is Up 2. Forbes listed Throne as a pioneer in Hollywood and Entertainment in their 30 Under 30 Class of 2022.

Thorne is represented by CAA and Thirty Three Management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bella-thorne-set-to-star-in-dark-comedy-the-trainer-directed-by-tony-kaye-301542073.html

SOURCE Bella Thorne

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.05.22 Aixtron-Wachstumssprung ist profitabel
06.05.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
06.05.22 Aktien-Anlage trotz unsicherer Zeiten?
06.05.22 SMI - wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
06.05.22 Bernhard Wenger – 21Shares: Was haben Bitcoin und Gold gemeinsam? | BX Swiss TV
05.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
05.05.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’379.54 13.92 RSSM1U
Short 12’899.45 8.57 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’730.42 06.05.2022 17:31:54
Long 11’135.50 16.95 OSSM2U
Long 10’905.50 12.71 OSSM3U
Long 10’280.66 7.62 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten erwarten breite Erholungsbewegung vor einem grossen Börsencrash
Konjunktursorgen: US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Ende der Handelswoche uneinheitlich
Scholz: Stellen 10 Mrd zur Verfügung für Partnerschaften mit Indien
Amazon gegen Fake-Bewertungen erfolgreich - Amazon-Aktie verliert
Marktstratege erwartet bei Ether einen Einbruch vor neuen Rekordständen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Bachem Aktie News: Bachem mit Abschlägen
Digitalwährungen im Sinkflug: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Freitag
adidas-Aktie knickt zum Handelsschluss ein: adidas wird nach Gewinnrückgang pessimistischer
SNB-Chef Jordan: Keine technische Barriere für Bitcoin-Kauf durch Nationalbank

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit