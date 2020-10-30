Bell simplifies process for access to communications support structures

New measures will enable faster access to infrastructure to advance rollout of high-speed Internet services in Québec

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following an extensive joint technical review that began earlier this year, Bell today announced several new measures to simplify the process for access to poles by recipients of the Québec Branché and Régions Branchées grant programs and other service providers.

The new process is the result of a joint effort to speed up access to structures, led by the Coordination Table co-created by Bell, Hydro-Québec, Telus and the Ministry of Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade.

Throughout the summer, Bell and Hydro-Québec commissioned external engineering companies to review the applicable standards and propose new measures that could be implemented safely to provide faster access to Bell poles. Matters pertaining to electricity distribution remain at the discretion of Hydro-Québec. These revisions will enable licensees to ramp up the deployment of their broadband networks, benefiting all residents of Québec.

"Playing a leading role in delivering broadband Internet to even more homes and businesses is at the core of Bell's goal to advance how Québecers communicate with each other and world," said Karine Moses, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec. "The new standard for access to our infrastructure is another example of our commitment to expand broadband networks and communications services throughout the province, which ranks as one of the greatest projects undertaken since the electrification of Québec."

Bell has shown unprecedented leadership in communications innovation in Québec, delivering our all-fibre network and high-speed Internet service to millions of Québec residences and business locations. We also recently launched a revolutionary new service to provide broadband access to underserved small towns and rural communities throughout the province. Fully funded by Bell, Wireless Home Internet service is already reaching thousands of homes in Québec with recently increased download speeds up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps (50/10), doubling previously available speeds.

To address the many technical challenges associated with the deployment of fibre networks, Bell, Hydro-Québec, Telus and the Ministry of Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade have established a Coordination Table to facilitate the implementation of high-speed Internet access projects throughout Québec. The primary goal is to provide faster access to poles for all service providers while complying with all safety standards. Every day, since the Table was created, obstacles to the rollout of networks are being removed.

Several meetings were held with various service providers requesting access to structures to facilitate better communication, assist them with their deployment plans, and improve coordination between all parties to implement their projects.

