23.09.2019 22:30:00

Bell Mobility turns on wireless broadband service in all 25 Nunavut communities

Part of Bell's ongoing broadband network buildouts to rural and remote Canadian locations

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Mobility today announced that wireless broadband service is now available to all 25 communities in Nunavut, Canada's northernmost territory, delivering mobile data speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps).

"Bringing Canada's best network to every community in Nunavut was a challenging project and we thank Bell subsidiary Northwestel and all of our partners for their support in making it happen," said Blaik Kirby, President of Bell Mobility. "As the nation's primary builder of communications infrastructure since 1880, Bell's Nunavut project is just the latest example of our commitment to deliver the benefits of broadband connections to Canadian communities large and small."

Bell is also providing fixed wireless Internet access in 21 Nunavut communities while Northwestel is providing service in Arviat, Cambridge Bay, Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet, delivering speeds up to 6 times faster than what was previously available.

Connecting rural Canadians
Bell is also bringing the benefits of broadband Internet to smaller towns and rural communities, many of which have been previously unserved by any Internet provider, throughout 7 provinces. Fully funded by Bell, the Wireless Home Internet program is currently projected to serve 1 million rural households across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/FastInternet.

About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing innovative broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services across the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Nathan Gibson
905-614-9596
nathan.gibson@bell.ca 
@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

