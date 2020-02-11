11.02.2020 22:47:00

Bell bringing the first 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series, to Canada

Available March 6, but you can pre-order now at Bell

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced that Canada's first 5G mobile devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, can be pre-ordered now at Bell.ca and Bell stores now with first product deliveries scheduled for March 6.

"Bell is very excited to bring the first 5G-capable smartphones to our customers as we prepare to launch initial 5G service on Canada's best national mobile network," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G series will deliver access to increasingly faster speeds and the best possible mobile experience for video streaming, gaming, and other high-demand applications. We're proud to begin Canada's move to the next generation of mobile communications alongside our partners at Samsung."

"We are focused on being a 5G leader in Canada. Putting the first 5G device in consumers' hands will ensure that Canadians are ready to experience the speeds and performance that 5G networks will offer," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Canada. "The Galaxy S20 5G series will offer new ways of communicating and  experiencing entertainment and gaming, powered by an impressive camera that pushes the boundaries of what AI can do."

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series and to pre-order, please visit Bell.ca/Samsung or a Bell store near you. Customers who pre-order before March 5 will also receive free Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($199 value).

To learn more about Bell's next generation technology, please visit Bell.ca/Network.

About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Nathan Gibson
905-614-9596
nathan.gibson@bell.ca 
@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:35
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
13:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrschte Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street konnte ihre neuen Höchststände nicht verteidigen. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;