Bell bringing the first 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series, to Canada

Available March 6, but you can pre-order now at Bell

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced that Canada's first 5G mobile devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, can be pre-ordered now at Bell.ca and Bell stores now with first product deliveries scheduled for March 6.

"Bell is very excited to bring the first 5G-capable smartphones to our customers as we prepare to launch initial 5G service on Canada's best national mobile network," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G series will deliver access to increasingly faster speeds and the best possible mobile experience for video streaming, gaming, and other high-demand applications. We're proud to begin Canada's move to the next generation of mobile communications alongside our partners at Samsung."

"We are focused on being a 5G leader in Canada. Putting the first 5G device in consumers' hands will ensure that Canadians are ready to experience the speeds and performance that 5G networks will offer," said Jennifer Safruk, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Canada. "The Galaxy S20 5G series will offer new ways of communicating and experiencing entertainment and gaming, powered by an impressive camera that pushes the boundaries of what AI can do."

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series and to pre-order, please visit Bell.ca/Samsung or a Bell store near you. Customers who pre-order before March 5 will also receive free Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($199 value).

To learn more about Bell's next generation technology, please visit Bell.ca/Network.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Nathan Gibson

905-614-9596

nathan.gibson@bell.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada