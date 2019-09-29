Bell Auto Inc. Introduces Drivers to its Pre-Owned Toyota Models

Toronto, ON, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bell Auto Inc. is showcasing its assortment of pre-owned Toyota models for car shoppers in the Toronto area. Buying pre-owned is an accessible and convenient solution for drivers in the market for high-quality, low-mileage vehicles. As the automotive industry transitions into the 2020 model year, many 2017 and 2018 models have started to appear in the pre-owned market.

Family-oriented drivers in the market for a passenger-friendly SUV will find the 2017 Toyota RAV4 appealing. Sporting 140.3 inches of interior volume and 73.4 cubic feet of available cargo space, the 2017 RAV4 is a competent cargo-hauler. Passengers will appreciate available interior amenities such as dual-zone climate control and a premium multimedia system.

Vehicle shoppers looking for a sedan should consider the 2017 Toyota Corolla. This sedan is notable for its fuel efficiency, receiving 28 miles per gallon in the city and 36 miles per gallon on the highway. The 2017 Corolla comes standard with a generous number of interior features, including driver aids like lane departure warning and pedestrian detection.

Drivers interested in exploring other pre-owned sedans may enjoy the versatility and performance of the 2017 Toyota Camry. Featuring two engine options across four trim levels, this sedan can be found in a variety of configurations. V6-powered 2017 Camry models can produce up to 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque, providing drivers with a snappy and responsive driving experience.

More information on the 2017 Corolla, 2017 Camry and 2017 RAV4 can be found on the Bell Auto Inc. website, http://www.bellauto.ca. The dealership's award-winning team can also be contacted with any questions or inquiries at 877-854-4872. Bell Auto Inc. is a family-owned dealership that has served the Toronto community's automotive needs for over 20 years.

