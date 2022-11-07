SMI 10'750 -0.4%  SPI 13'736 -0.2%  Dow 32'827 1.3%  DAX 13'534 0.6%  Euro 0.9909 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'709 0.6%  Gold 1'675 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20'283 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9892 0.0%  Öl 98 -0.8% 
Top News
E.ON-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Oktober
Ausblick: Bayer informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Goldman Sachs-Experten: "Weiche Landung" der US-Wirtschaft wahrscheinlicher als schwere Rezession
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Was Analysten von der Holcim-Aktie erwarten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


08.11.2022 00:52:00

Bell announces offering of Series M-57 MTN Debentures

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the public offering in Canada of Cdn $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of MTN Debentures pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program.

The Cdn $1.0 billion 5.85% MTN Debentures, Series M-57, will be dated November 10, 2022, will mature on November 10, 2032, and will be issued at a price of Cdn $99.768 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 5.881%. The MTN Debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc. Bell Canada intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for the repayment of short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Series M-57 MTN Debentures are being publicly offered in all provinces of Canada through a syndicate of agents. Closing of the offering of these MTN Debentures is expected to occur on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Series M-57 MTN Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (U.S. Securities Act), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

The Series M-57 MTN Debentures are being issued pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus dated March 7, 2022 and a prospectus supplement dated May 19, 2022. Bell Canada will file a pricing supplement relating to this issue with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing and completion of the proposed sale of MTN Debentures, the intended use of the net proceeds of such sale and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United StatesPrivate Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the proposed offering referred to above. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The timing and completion of the abovementioned proposed sale of the MTN Debentures is subject to customary closing terms and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the proposed sale of the MTN Debentures will occur, or that it will occur at the expected time indicated in this news release.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bell-announces-offering-of-series-m-57-mtn-debentures-301670876.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.11.22 Qualcomm malt ein düsteres Bild
07.11.22 Ein Wechselbad der Gefühle
07.11.22 Vontobel: Defensive BRC im Fokus
07.11.22 MarketFlow Live in English - US CPI 📊 Central banks 🏦 Bitcoin 💪
07.11.22 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert mit Personalie
07.11.22 SMI mit sechstem Wochenzuwachs
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
04.11.22 Was steckt hinter Themen ETFs und wie sind sie im Jahr 2022 gelaufen? | BX Swiss TV
03.11.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'148.56 19.53 0SSM5U
Short 11'403.36 13.59 AXSSMU
Short 11'801.35 8.88 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'750.39 07.11.2022 17:31:50
Long 10'304.32 19.53 A7SSMU
Long 10'064.76 13.59 5SSMPU
Long 9'645.81 8.95 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Anleger folgte Strategie von Warren Buffett - und machte aus 1'000 US-Dollar satte 2 Millionen US-Dollar
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief veröffentlicht neue Stabilitätsdaten für Aviptadil
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit erneuter Investition in Antibiotika-Produktion
US-Zwischenwahlen und Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX legt zum Handelsschluss zu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Meta Platforms-Aktie zieht an: Facebook-Konzern Meta plant offenbar bedeutenden Stellenabbau
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Grossaktionär von Meyer Burger übt bei Kapitalerhöhung alle Bezugsrechte aus
Apple-Aktie schlussendlich höher: COVID-Beschränkungen bei Foxconn sorgen für Lieferengpässe
Darum legt der Euro zu - Auch zum Franken fester
BionNTech-Aktie höher: BioNTech verzeichnet Gewinn- und Umsatzrückgang
Palantir-Aktie stürzt ab: Palantir verdient weniger - Umsatz gesteigert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.