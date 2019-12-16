16.12.2019 12:30:00

Belgian Advanced Facilities Analysis Report, 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" country profile from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2019 study has 174 pages and 56 tables and figures.

The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Belgian market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Belgium. It outlines advanced facilities in industrial areas in which Belgium has centers of excellence.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest brewer and the largest company in Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (abbreviated as AB InBev) is a Brazilian-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company based in Leuven, Belgium. Additional main offices are located in So Paulo, New York City, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg, and others. The company was enlarged in October 2016 when AB InBev purchased SABMiller and concluded a merger of the two entities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has 49 office locations across 45 countries. Ahold Delhaize comes from the 2016 merger' of Dutch supermarket group Ahold (Albert Heijn) and its Belgian counterpart Delhaize. This left Ahold with 61% of the shares, Delhaize with the remaining 39%. The Dutch are firmly in the driving seat, located in Zaandam, just up the coast from Amsterdam. The first Albert Heijn grocery store was opened in 1887 in nearby Oostzaan. The grocery chain expanded through the first half of the 20th century and went public in 1948.

The development of business in Belgium will continue to leverage its support for NATO and for the EU. Belgium is truly defined by an international place that is ready to support business growth for companies that are able to fit into the culture.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a draw for Belgium. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Belgium. Belgium is characterized by a desire for people to get along. Brexit has been an issue for UK based companies because the loss of free trade is a problem. Brexit has been a draw for business in Belgium.

Belgium has a modern, private enterprise economy. It has a diversified industrial and commercial base. The industry is concentrated in the populous Flanders in the north, around Brussels and in the two biggest Walloon cities, Lige and Charleroi. Barriers to entry in Belgium include the density of regulatory environments at every level.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview

2. Belgium Profile
2.1 Belgium Construction Investment Programme
2.2 Quality of The Belgium Business Climate
2.3 Belgium Construction Barriers for International Companies
2.4 Belgian Government Positions to Support Construction
2.5 Belgium Environmental Work Safety

3. Belgium Safety Culture
3.1 Belgian Worksite Safety Inspections
3.2 Belgian Worksite Labor Inspections
3.3 Belgian Initiatives for Safety Inspections
3.4 Belgium Environmental Positioning
3.5 Enforcement in Belgium

4. Taxation in Belgium
4.1 Taxation Authority
4.2 Belgium Corporate Taxes
4.3 Belgium Personal Income Tax Rates
4.4 VAT
4.5 Taxation of Non-Residents
4.6 Belgium Double Taxation Agreements

5. Legal System in Belgium
5.1 Legal System
5.1.1 Belgian Legislature
5.1.2 Belgium Executive Branch
5.2 Court System in Belgium
5.3 Belgium Application of the Law - Prison Systems
5.4 Belgian Legal System and Advisory Councils
5.5 Belgium Universal Access to Health Care
5.6 Belgium Typical Delivery Model Applicable - Contract Type
5.7 Belgium Regional Government
5.8 Belgium Local Regulations & Compliance
5.9 Supervision of Construction Contracts
5.9.1 Supervision of Construction Contracts via Software
5.9.2 Belgian Labor Union Market
5.10 Work Permits in Belgium
5.11 Driving in Belgium
5.12 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Belgium
5.13 The National Building Code of Belgium
5.14 Ministry of The Environment Steers and Monitors Construction
5.15 Municipalities Steer and Monitor Construction in Their Area of Belgium
5.16 Local Belgium - Municipalities
5.17 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Belgium

6. Environmental Issues in Belgium
6.1 Atmospheric Issues in Belgium
6.2 Belgium Needs to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets
6.3 Water Issues in Belgium
6.4 Waste Issues in Belgium
6.5 Belgium EIA'S
6.6 Belgium Sustainable Development

7. Advanced Manufacturing Sector in Belgium
7.1 Foreign Direct Investments FDI IN Belgium
7.2 Belgium - Investment Considerations
7.3 Belgian Government Measures to Motivate or Restrict FDI
7.4 Description of Industry Sectors in Belgium and Companies Needing Construction
7.5 Industrial Companies and Construction in Belgium and the Nordic Countries
7.6 Major Companies in Belgium
7.7 Belgium Shipping and Trading
7.7.1 Port of Antwerp
7.8 Telecommunications Services Proximus / Belgacom
7.9 Automotive, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Retail
7.9.1 Van Hool
7.10 Pharmaceuticals, Flowers, Beer, Beverages, and Food
7.10.1 Pfizer
7.10.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev
7.10.3 Colruyt
7.10.4 Ahold / Delhaize
7.10.5 Coca-Cola
7.11 Belgium Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:
7.11.1 UCB
7.12 Chemicals, Minerals Technology, IT, and Data Centers in Belgium
7.12.1 Solvay
7.12.2 Umicore

8. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers
8.1 Engineering Consultancies
8.1.1 SGS
8.1.2 Besix
8.1.3 ETEX
8.1.4 CFE
8.1.5 DME
8.1.6 TPF
8.1.7 Willemen Groep
8.1.8 Interconstruct S.A.
8.1.9 Bonten
8.1.10 Godrej Construction Focusing More on Infrastructure
8.1.11 Tractebel Development Engineering (Belgium)
8.1.12 KU Leuven
8.2 Architects Serving the Belgian Market
8.2.1 Solvay Project Consortium Consisting of Danish firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects and Belgian firms MODULO Architects and VK Engineering

9. Characteristics of Local Business Culture
9.1 Litigious or Deal-Making?
9.2 Belgium Anti-Corruption Credentials

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2dfh9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belgian-advanced-facilities-analysis-report-2019-300975198.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Jahresendrallye läuft
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Barriere und 10% (10.25%) Coupon p.a. in CHF (EUR)
09:40
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
07:31
Daily Markets: SMI – Bislang kein Durchkommen / Tesla – Einen Gang höher geschaltet
13.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien leichter nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Astrophysiker: Elon Musk soll endlich den Warp-Antrieb erfinden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Eine Kursrally in Asien bleibt derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;